Reunion notices

EHS Class of 1962

The Eaton High School Class of 1962 will celebrate its 56th reunion at 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 16 at Rob’s Restaurant, 705 Arlington Rd., Brookville. For reservations email dpcap@hotmail.com or call 937-456-2348 by June 1.

TCN alumni

The Lewisburg, Twin Valley North, Tri County North High School Alumni Banquet will take place on Saturday, June 9, at the Tri County North High School gymnasium. Social hour begins at 4 p.m.; meal and program at 5:30 p.m. The cost is $20 in advance, $22 at the door. Reservation forms are available at the Lewisburg City Building and at the Bicentennial Store. For more information email Carol Miller, Secretary Treasurer, at carolm3040@gmail.com or by phone at 765-855-2152.

Verona alumni banquet

The annual Alumni Banquet of the former Verona High School will be held Saturday, May 19, at Tri-County North High School. The 60-year class of 1958 will be the honorees. There will be “Honorable Mention” of these classes: 1948, 1953, & 1963. Former Verona students who graduated from Twin Valley North High School in ’65, ’66, & ‘67 are cordially invited also. Anyone who has ever attended Verona School and former teachers, are also welcome. A social time will take place from 5:00-6:30 p.m. followed by dinner; cost is $14.25 per person. For reservations or more information call Judy Black White at (937-902-7834) or email jblackwhite@woh.rr.com.

TVS Class of ‘73

The Twin Valley South Class of 1973 will holds its 45th reunion on Saturday, May 19, at the West Alexandria American Legion Hall. The event will be begin at 1 p.m. Former teachers and other classes associated with the class are welcome to attend. Attendees are encouraged to bring a snack to share. BYOB or cash bar available.

Jefferson Alumni

The final Jefferson Township Alumni event will be held on Saturday, May 26, in the National Trail Cafetorium, 6940 Oxford-Gettysburg Rd., New Paris. The graduating class of 1968 will be honored as 50-year guests. Invitations will be mailed in early-April, but alumni should mark their calendars now to attend. Social hour will begin at 4 p.m. with dinner served at 6 p.m. and entertainment and business meeting following. Scholarship forms for 2018 graduating National Trail seniors, who are descendants of Jefferson Alumni, are available in the high school counselor’s office. Deadline for submitting scholarship application is May 1, to Susan Horigan Reed, Alumni Treasurer. Alumni officers include President: Janet Jordan Crelin; Vice-President: Carol Hawley Brady; Secretary: Judy Shilts Henn; Treasurer: Susan Horigan Reed. Committee members include Evelyn Lam, Caroline Albertson, Carol Bowen and Ned Toms.