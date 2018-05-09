Church briefs

Camden church adding additional service

The First Southern Baptist Church in Camden has added an 8 a.m. worship service beginning Sunday, May 6. The regular schedule of 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. will remain the same.

Visitation CC Community Dinners

Visitation Catholic Church, B.V.M., 401 East Main Street, Eaton, has announced its monthly community dinners for 2018, will be on the following days: May 31, June 28, July 26, Aug. 30, Sept. 27, Oct. 25, Nov. 29, and Dec. 27. The meals are held usually on the last Thursday of the month in the church hall, to the rear of the church. The hall, which is handicap accessible, may be entered off the parking lot. There is no charge for the meal. Anyone is welcome. Questions, call 456-3380. (The Community Dinner for Visitation Catholic Church for March will be on March 22. There will be no meal on March 29 as that is during Holy Week. Meals are served from 4-5:30 p.m. in the church hall.)

Jason Crabb returning to perform in concert

Grammy Award Winner and multiple Dove Award winner Jason Crabb, gospel music singer, will be in concert at Covenant of Peace Church along with The Bowling Family and Chosen Grace on Friday, June 22. Covenant of Peace Church is located at 4745 U.S. 127 N., Eaton. This is the sixth year Covenant of Peace church has hosted Crabb in concert. The event starts at 7 p.m. and the doors open at 6 p.m. General seating tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. To purchase tickets, call Sally of Greater Is He Promotions, at 937-839-5648.

Awana Bible Club

Awana Bible Club for Kids is held each Wednesday night at First Southern Baptist Church of Camden, 6:30-8 p.m. at 35 N. Liberty St., Camden. Call 937-452-7291 for additional information.

CUMC breakfast

Camden United Methodist Church’s “All You Can Eat Breakfast,” will be held the fourth Saturday of every month, 7-11 a.m. Cost is $6.

Gospel Light Baptist Church

Gospel Light Baptist Church has announced the following service times: Sunday School 9:15 a.m., Morning Worship, 10:30 a.m., Evening Worship, 6 p.m. and Wednesday Kids AWANA Clubs and Worship, 7 p.m. Gospel Light Baptist Church is located at 1407 N. Barron St. (Next to McDonald’s). For more information contact the church at 937-409-2903 or visit www.gospellighteaton.org.