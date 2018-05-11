Senior edition

EATON — Stop in at the Senior Center on Tuesday, May 22, from 1-2:30 p.m.with questions for Humana about Medicare. Refreshments provided.

Art Lab: This month’s art lab is a painting of a little bird on canvas. Join us in this fun, creative art lab on Wednesday, May 23, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Cost is $12, pre-registration recommended.

Operation Street Smart: If you suspect someone you know is using drugs, or to learn how drugs are concealed, new nicknames for drugs and more. Check out this very informative class brought to us from Franklin County Sherries Office and led by Sargent of Special Investigations Unit. This is a free event on June 20, from 1:00-5:00, RSVP a must by calling 937-456-4947.

Senior Prom: Vote for your 2018 Senior Prom King and Queen now through May 25 at the senior activities center. This year’s senior prom, entitled ‘Black & Gold Masquerade’ will be held on Saturday, June 2, 7:00-10:00 at The Grange. Sponsored by Reid Health Alliance. RSVP by calling 937-456-4947

Breakfast Bingo: Breakfast bingo fun on Friday, June 1 at 9:30 a.m. at The Grange. RSVP by calling 937-456-4947, thanks to Maple Gardens for sponsoring.

Silver Sneakers: We are partnering with the YMCA, and bringing Silver Sneakers to the senior activities center. Free for a limited time. Silver Sneakers begins Tuesdays June 5 from 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Grandparents Raising Grandchildren: Are you tired, worn out, and would appreciate a kind ear, friendly heart, and support for your Grand-parenting? Join us on either of these Friday, May 11 at 1 p.m.

Birthday Bash: We are celebrating May and June birthdays this month! Join us for birthday cupcakes on Wednesday, May 16 at 1:30 p.m. at the senior activities center.

Bingo: Join us for Bingo on Friday, May 18 at 2 p.m. Thanks to Genesis for sponsoring.

Miami Valley Gaming: Miami Valley now has over 1700 gaming machines including all your favorites and the latest titles too. Join us in the gaming adventure on Thursday, July 12. Call Cookie to pay for your spot, $17 members, $27 non-members.

Iceland’s Magical Northern Lights: Discover Iceland, a land and culture forged by fire and ice. Take a northern lights cruise, visit Skogar Folk Museum, travel the incredible Golden Circle and so much more. Register today for this 7 day trip from Sept. 27-Oct. 3.

All activities are located at the Senior Activities Center at 800 East St. Clair St. in Eaton, unless otherwise mentioned in the post. Like our Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/preblecountycouncilonaging/ or give us a call at 937-456-4947. Visit our website at www.PrebleSeniorCenter.org. Membership at the Senior Center is $10 a year. In addition to other benefits, members automatically receive our bi-monthly “Senior Scene” newsletter that features all our latest news and activities.