District library plans activities

Kids and families

Stick Picture Frames

West Manchester Branch on Wednesday, May 9 at 4:30 p.m.: Make a picture frame and decorate it to hold your favorite picture! This craft is for kids 12 and under.

DIY Painted Rock Photo Holder

West Elkton Branch on Thursday, May 10 at 4 p.m.: Paint a rock and add a cute wire shape to hold your favorite photo; perfect for a Mother’s Day gift!

After School Fun

Camden Branch on Tuesday, May 15 at 5:30 p.m.: Catch a new activity or craft each month at this program for kids 12 and under.

Homeschool Hour

Eaton Branch on Wednesday, May 16 at 3 p.m.: This special program will be a Living History experience for the Jazz Age of the 1920s. This program will include a variety of crafts and activities, as well as themed music, snacks, and decorations. Students (and educators!) are encouraged to come in costume, and to research a little bit about the “Roaring Twenties” before the program! Optional paperwork and historical information will be available at the library during registration for this event. Registration required. Sign up in the library or call (937) 456-4331.

Mini Canvas Name Art

West Elkton Branch on Thursday, May 17 at 4 p.m.: Design your own name art or name crest on a mini canvas!

Dream Catchers

West Elkton Branch on Thursday, May 24 at 4 p.m.: Create your own beautiful dream catcher to hang up and express your personality!

Teens (grades 6-12)

Weekly Teen programs at the Eaton Library

On Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m., teens in grades 6-12 can come to the Eaton Library for a weekly program:

May 15: Teen Movie

May 22: Fuse beads. Use perler beads to create a design

May 29: Gravity Falls themed event

Beaded Key Chains

West Manchester Branch on Wednesday, May 16 at 4:30 p.m. AND Eldorado Branch on Thursday, May 24 at 4:30 p.m.: This program is open to teens and adults. We will be making awesome beaded key chains, make one with your favorite team or school colors! We will be having refreshments afterwards!

Teen Book Club

Eaton Branch on Saturday, May 26 at 1 p.m.: ‘Hexed’ by Michelle Krys. Sign up in advance at the library to receive a free copy of the book to read (and keep!) before the program. Teen Book Club takes place each month, with a meeting to discuss a selected YA book. Ten spaces will be available for each session, allowing book club members to receive their own personal copy free of charge. Please read the book in its entirety before the scheduled meeting. YA titles may contain mature themes and language, so parental discretion is advised.

Adults

Book Sale

New Paris Branch from May 12-18 during regular library hours: Fill your bookshelves and help your local library at the New Paris book sale. On May 12th, there will also be baked goods for sale!

Beginners’ Photography

Eaton Branch on Monday, May 14 and Monday, May 21 at 6 p.m.: Join our staff member Logan as he explains the basics of photography. Week 1 (May 14) will cover camera and lens basics and post processing; Week 2 (May 21) will cover compositional theory and lighting and contrast. Please bring your own camera if you have one; all camera types are welcome.

Basic Computer Class

Eaton Branch on Thursday, May 17 at 6 p.m.: Learn the very basics of computer operation: what a computer is, how to turn it on and off, basic navigation, and how to operate the mouse and keyboard. Class will include practice. No previous computer experience required.

Creative Writers Group

Eaton Branch on Thursday, May 24 at 6:30 p.m.: If you have a written piece you would like to share, please bring it to the meeting. You will not be expected to share, but you are certainly welcome to do so! Writing activities and prompts will be provided for those who need a little extra inspiration.

Author Convention

Eaton Branch on Saturday, May 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Visit 10 area authors, illustrators, and photographers for the library’s first Author Con! There will be plenty of time to meet and talk with the authors, as well as attend panel discussions about their writing lives. We’ll also have free popcorn, crafts for the kids, and you’ll have the opportunity to purchase books from the authors themselves.

Here’s who’ll be there: Dr. Herbert Martin, poet; Meredith Doench, fiction writer (thrillers); Mary Ellis, fiction writer (inspirational romantic suspense); James Willis, nonfiction writer (paranormal); Ian Adams, nonfiction writer/photographer (local photography); Trudy Krisher, children’s/young adult fiction; Jeff Ebbeler, illustrator; Mindee Arnett, young adult fantasy, sci-fi, and horror; Tanya Anderson, young adult nonfiction; and featuring the music of Keith Lykins.