Senior edition

EATON — White Elephant Exchange: Bring any item new or slightly used to exchange with friends on Wednesday, May 30, at 10 a.m.

Bella Care Hospice: Stop in and listen to Samantha talk to us about the benefits of staying healthy on Tuesday, June 19, at 2:30 a.m.

Flag retirement ceremony: Thursday, June 14. Cook-out 11 a.m.-1 p.m., speaker: GySgt. L. Christian Bussler, flag retirement ceremony at 2 p.m. Free event. Bring your tattered flags to be retired before 1 p.m. on June 14.

Operation Street Smart: If you suspect someone you know is using drugs, or to learn how drugs are concealed, new nicknames for drugs and more. Check out this very informative class brought to us from Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and led by the seargent of the Special Investigations Unit. This is a free event on June 20, from 1-5 p.m., RSVP a must by calling 937-456-4947.

Senior Prom: Vote for your 2018 Senior Prom King and Queen now through May 25, at the senior activities center. This year’s senior prom, entitled ‘Black & Gold Masquerade’ will be held on Saturday, June 2, 7-10 p.m. at The Grange. Sponsored by Reid Health Alliance. RSVP by calling 937-456-4947

Breakfast Bingo: Breakfast bingo fun on Friday, June 1 at 9:30 a.m. at The Grange. RSVP by calling 937-456-4947, thanks to Maple Gardens for sponsoring.

Silver Sneakers: We are partnering with the YMCA, and bringing Silver Sneakers to the senior activities center. Free for a limited time. Silver Sneakers begins Tuesdays, June 5, from 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Country Living Fair: This is a Fabulous Show and Sale of “Made in America” crafts, beautiful antiques, quirky collectibles, home harvest, specialty foods, handcrafted goods, and so much more. Sign up with Cookie today for this trip on Saturday, June 16.

Today’s Harvest: This business began with Harold Jordan, selling his freshly picked sweet corn, roadside in the 1980s. Join us in learning more and purchasing seasonally fresh produce, flowers, and other gift items on Tuesday, July 24.

Dayton Masonic Temple: Come with us to visit this local Temple on Tuesday, Aug. 7

Iceland’s Magical Northern Lights: Discover Iceland, a land and culture forged by fire and ice. Take a northern lights cruise, visit Skogar Folk Museum, travel the incredible Golden Circle and so much more. Register today for this 7-day trip from Sept. 27 to Oct. 3.

All activities are located at the Senior Activities Center at 800 East St. Clair St. in Eaton, unless otherwise mentioned in the post. Like our Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/preblecountycouncilonaging/ or give us a call at 937-456-4947. Visit our website at www.PrebleSeniorCenter.org. Membership at the Senior Center is $10 a year. In addition to other benefits, members automatically receive our bi-monthly “Senior Scene” newsletter that features all our latest news and activities.