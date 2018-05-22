District library releases activity calendar

Kids and families

Dream Catchers

West Elkton Branch on Thursday, May 24 at 4 p.m.: Create your own beautiful dream catcher to hang up and express your personality!

Special Story Time

Eaton Branch on Friday, May 25 at 1 p.m.: This event is open to children of all ages, with no registration required! The program will feature local teenagers as guest storytellers, presenting picture books that they have written and illustrated themselves. This is a wonderful opportunity for both age groups, and a great chance for children to hear one-of-a-kind stories!

Kids Dance Party

Eaton Branch on Friday, May 25 at 2:30 p.m.: There are SO many reasons to dance! School is out, it’s almost summer, and most importantly, dancing is fun! Join us for this hour long dance party. We’ll have a variety of kid’s music, shakers, scarves and bubbles.

All Ages Game Night

West Elkton Branch on Thursday, May 31 at 4 p.m.: Video games and snacks for folks of all ages! Paper crafts available, too!

Summer Reading Begins!

Summer reading begins June 1! Stop by your local branch library to sign up. Start logging your reading for a chance to win prizes! While you’re at it, pick up a list of all the fun kids, teen, and adult events being held during the summer, at your local PCDL branch!

Kickoff events for Summer Reading

Friday and Saturday, June 1 and 2 at the West Alexandria Branch – Ice Cream Tour Kickoff: sign up for Summer Reading, and get a free scoop of rocky road or vanilla ice cream!

Monday, June 4 at the West Manchester Branch – Summer Reading Kickoff events with games and snacks. Different age groups are at different times: Kids Kickoff is at 2 p.m.; Kickoff for tweens and teens is at 3 p.m.; and Kickoff for adults and families is at 4 p.m.

Tuesday, June 5 at 4 p.m. at the Eldorado Branch – Summer Reading kickoff party for the whole family! We’re playing Just Dance Party on the Nintendo Wii and board games of all kinds! Free snacks and drinks for everyone!

Comedy Juggler Matt Jergens

International gold medalist juggler Matt Jergens has been making audiences laugh for over eighteen years. His show involves electrifying routines that showcase the talents of one of the top jugglers around. He fills the stage with flying pins, spinning plates, a tall unicycle, and a multitude of other unique props. Catch his show at the following library branches:

Monday, June 4 at 5:30 p.m.: New Paris Branch

Tuesday, June 5 at 3 p.m.: West Alexandria Branch

Tuesday, June 5 at 6 p.m.: Camden Branch

Wednesday, June 6 at 10 a.m.: Eaton Branch

Wednesday, June 6 at 2 p.m.: West Elkton Branch

Thursday, June 7 at 2 p.m.: Eaton Branch

Thursday, June 7 at 5 p.m.: Eldorado Branch

Teens (grades 6-12)

Weekly Teen programs at the Eaton Library

On Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m., teens in grades 6-12 can come to the Eaton Library for a weekly program:

May 29: Gravity Falls themed event

June 5: Around the World in Audio Waves – Learn about different cultures and time periods by listening to music! We’ll have snacks and crafts and a playlist to introduce each genre.

June 12: Glow Bowling – What makes bowling better? Black lights and music! Wear neon colors for a brighter experience!

June 19: High School Musical movie – Enjoy a musical movie! High School Musical has a runtime of 98 mintes.

June 26: Earbud Buddies – Make a earbud holder with perler beads.

Teen Book Club

Eaton Branch on Saturday, May 26 at 1 p.m.: ‘Hexed’ by Michelle Krys. Sign up in advance at the library to receive a free copy of the book to read (and keep!) before the program. Teen Book Club takes place each month, with a meeting to discuss a selected YA book. Ten spaces will be available for each session, allowing book club members to receive their own personal copy free of charge. Please read the book in its entirety before the scheduled meeting. YA titles may contain mature themes and language, so parental discretion is advised.

Earbud Buddies

Use perler beads to make a cool holder that’ll keep your earbuds from getting tangled! The program will be at the following branches:

Monday, June 4 at 4 p.m.: West Elkton Branch

Monday, June 11 at 5 p.m.: Camden Branch

Wednesday, June 13 at 3 p.m.: West Alexandria Branch

Monday, June 25 at 5:30 p.m.: New Paris Branch

Tuesday, June 26 at 3:30 p.m.: Eaton Branch

Wednesday, June 27 at 4 p.m.: West Manchester Branch

Adults

Gaming Discussion & Design Group

Eaton Branch on Monday, June 4 at 6:30 p.m.: Want to make your own game but don’t know where to start? Come join the Eaton Library’s new Gaming Discussion and Design Group! You will learn about where to find ideas and resources, and be able to interact with people who also want to make their own games.

Painting Rocks

West Alexandria Branch on Tuesday, June 5 at 5:30 p.m. and New Paris Branch on Tuesday, June 19 at 6:30 p.m.: Join us for an evening of painting rocks.

Window Cling Craft

Eaton Branch on Thursday, June 7 at 6:30 p.m.: We’ll use fabric paint to create colorful window clings. All supplies will be provided by the library.

Intermediate Computer Skills

Eaton Branch on June 14 at 6 p.m.: Now that you know the basics of computers, we will take a deeper look into the inner workings of the computer. Topics covered include files, folders, uploading and downloading, and finding things on the computer. Some previous computer experience required.