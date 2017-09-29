ESC preschool introduces staff to community

EATON — Preble County Educational Service Center (ESC) Preschool recently utilized a Facebook marketing campaign to increase interest in the program and to create a sense of community.

During a board meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 30, Preschool Supervisor Debby Barnett explained that they have been making “meet the staff” posts on their Facebook.

“We have a Facebook page, Preble County Educational Service Center does, but we haven’t really used it in the past. We’ve been trying to use it, because it really is a valuable marketing tool,” Barnett said. “We have recently started a Facebook Marketing campaign. I’ve asked each of our teachers to write up bios and send me pictures of themselves and their families.”

Those bios were then posted online so the community could learn more about the preschool teachers and fell like part of the school. According to Barnett, the posts have been viewed more than 9,500 times.

In other preschool news, Barnett shared a bit about the program and how they help students.

“One of the things we do is that the teachers develop a profile for each of the students in the program. We rate each student where they are when the program begins and then we think about how we can get them to the next level. There are about six different levels in the program,” she said.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

