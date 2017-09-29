Upcoming Farmland Leasing program to be discussed

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — With the start of the 2017 grain harvest, farmers, landowners, agricultural financial institutions, agricultural suppliers, and others associated with agricultural endeavors are starting to make plans for the 2018 growing season.

Commodity prices, input costs, land costs (rental fees), property taxes, income from land rental, equipment costs, and return on investment to the farmer are some of the questions farmers and landowners have as they prepare for 2018.

On Wednesday, Oct. 18, from 6:30-8:30 p.m., Barry Ward, Assistant Extension Professor, Leader Production Business Management, Ohio State University Extension, Columbus; and Peggy Hall, Assistant Professor and Field Specialist, Agricultural Law, Ohio State University Extension, Marysville will present a program on Farmland Leasing at the Clay Township Offices, 8207 Arlington Road, Brookville, OH 45309.

Topics to be discussed include 2018 enterprise budgets, Ohio cropland values, Ohio custom rates, farmland leasing, types of leases and lease terms, and various ways to determine fair cash rent for farmland.

The fee for the program is $15 per participant, which includes handouts. If the participant wishes to bring one guest, the cost is $5, but does not include handouts. Light refreshments will be served.

To register for the program, please contact Ohio State University Extension Montgomery County, 1001 South Main Street, Dayton, Ohio 45409, or call 937-224-9654. Cash, Check, or Credit Card accepted.

The deadline to register is Oct. 12, 2017.

For more information on the program, contact Suzanne Mills-Wasniak, OSU Extension Agriculture and Natural Resources Educator, Montgomery County, at 937-224-9654, or email mills-wasniak.1@osu.edu.