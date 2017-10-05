Two arrested for traffficking meth

EATON —Two Eaton residents were arrested on drug trafficking charges earlier this week.

Joseph L. Spencer, 29 and Samantha L. Gardner, 28, were charged for trafficking in drugs after investigators purchased suspected methamphetamine from them, according to Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson.

On Monday, Oct. 2, deputies purchased approximately one gram of suspected methamphetamine from a male subject (Spencer) in the parking lot of a laundromat near the intersection of North Barron Street and Eaton-Lewisburg Road in Eaton, according to a PCSO press release.

Deputies arrested Spencer, who delivered the drugs to the undercover deputy. They later arrested Gardner, through whom deputies said the transaction was arranged.

Both Spencer and Gardner were housed in the Preble County Jail.

On Tuesday, Oct. 3, both were formally charged in Eaton Municipal Court.

Both Spencer and Gardner face one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. Both are also expected to face additional charges after the Miami Valley Regional Crime Lab completes their analysis of the suspected methamphetamine.

“Deputies continue their efforts to identify and criminally charge distributors and street level dealers of illegal drugs,” Simpson said in the release.

Both Spencer and Gardner were awaiting arraignment in Eaton Municipal Court at press time.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@registerherald.com

