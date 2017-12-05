Posted on by

60th anniversary


Clarence and Belva (Branscome) Baker celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, Nov. 29. They were married at the courthouse in Liberty, Indiana. They have one son and daughter-in-law, Ed and Ellen Baker, of Eldorado and three daughters and sons-in-law, Jeni and Paul Price of Lewisburg, Dana and Larry Hemmelgarn of Loretto, Tenn., and Lisa and Kevin Pierce of Eldorado. They also have seven grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren. They would enjoy hearing from friends and family on this special occasion by sending cards or letters to PO Box 57 Eldorado, OH 45321.


