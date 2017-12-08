NT FFA to compete at State Competition

The National Trail FFA Advanced Parliamentary Procedure Team was given an opportunity to practice and demonstrate their skills during the Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 5. The team ran through a presentation of what they will be expected to do at the State Competition.

The National Trail FFA Advanced Parlimentary Procedure Team placed first at the District Competition and will be competing at the State Competition later this month. The team consists of Rachael Kimball, Erika Gallaher, Macel Stowers, Hunter Lee, Gracie Jones, Mark Armstrong, Rickey Cole, Trena Caldwell, Abbey Rodefer, and Taylor Davis.