City of Eaton has new, but familiar mayor

EATON — Gary Wagner was sworn in as the new City of Eaton Mayor during a special city council meeting on Monday, Dec. 4.

As David Kirsch was leaving the position, it was up to council to appoint his replacement — they chose Wagner, who has previously served in the position.

Prior to the meeting, a reception was held to welcome councilmen Gary Wagner, Brad Moore, and Matt Venable, as well as to say farewell to councilmen Kirsch and Dave Daily. The oath of office was completed at 6 p.m., swearing in the three new members as they exchanged seats with the previous members.

Once the new council was in place, a vote had to be held regarding mayor and vice-mayor. Wagner was nominated for a one year term, ending Dec. 3, 2018. Council voted in the affirmative to appoint him.

“This is not new to me. I remember two years ago I was [Kirsch and Daily] and I said to myself never again,” Wagner said. “Now, you two guys, I want you to remember this, never say never. I want to thank you two for your service. I had the opportunity and pleasure to work with you over a number of years.”

Councilman Joe Renner was nominated for the position of vice-mayor and council voted in the affirmative to appoint him.

Wagner then brought Kirsch and Daily forward to recognize them for their service. First, he presented former-Mayor Kirsch with a proclamation of appreciation.

“When I think about having the opportunity to serve for a city that I really care about and having the citizens say that they want me to serve, that was a pleasure, especially after having good council members running,” Kirsch said. “Anyway, it has been fun. When I think about our staff and chiefs, you made us up here look good. You made my job very easy.”

Next, Wagner read Daily a proclamation of appreciation.

“I appreciate the many years since the beginning when I started as a volunteer EMT in 1986,” Daily said. “It has been pretty nice being a councilman with this great city. It has been a wonderful career I have had here. I want to say that I cannot make that statement without saying thanks to all of you.”

To finish the change in council, they had to accept the resignation of Gary Wagner from the Planning, Zoning, and Building Board and accept the resignation of Matt Venable from the Eaton Parks and Recreation Board.

Dave Daily will serve as Wagner’s replacement on the Planning, Zoning, and Building Board.

http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/12/web1_Mayor5.jpg http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/12/web1_Mayor6.jpg Gary Wagner was sworn in as the new City of Eaton Mayor during the special city council meeting on Monday, Dec. 4. As David Kirsch was leaving the position, it was up to council to appoint his replacement. http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/12/web1_Mayor7.jpg Gary Wagner was sworn in as the new City of Eaton Mayor during the special city council meeting on Monday, Dec. 4. As David Kirsch was leaving the position, it was up to council to appoint his replacement. Former-Mayor Dave Kirsch was presented with a proclamation of appreciation for his service. http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/12/web1_Mayor8.jpg Former-Mayor Dave Kirsch was presented with a proclamation of appreciation for his service. Former councilman Dave Daily was presented with a proclamation of appreciation for his service. http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/12/web1_Mayor9.jpg Former councilman Dave Daily was presented with a proclamation of appreciation for his service. http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/12/web1_Mayor1.jpg Prior to the meeting, a reception was held to welcome councilman Gary Wagner, Brad Moore, and Matt Venable, as well as to say farewell to councilman Kirsch and Dave Daily. http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/12/web1_Mayor2.jpg Prior to the meeting, a reception was held to welcome councilman Gary Wagner, Brad Moore, and Matt Venable, as well as to say farewell to councilman Kirsch and Dave Daily. http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/12/web1_Mayor3.jpg The oath of office was held at 6 p.m., swearing in the three new members as they exchanged seats with the previous members. http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/12/web1_Mayor4.jpg The oath of office was held at 6 p.m., swearing in the three new members as they exchanged seats with the previous members.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH