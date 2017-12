EATON — The Greenbriar Senior Campus is taking donations for the Preble County Humane Society now through Tuesday, Dec. 19.

Drop off items at Greenbriar lobby, located at 501 West Lexington Rd., from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Items needed include: dry adult and puppy food, canned puppy food, dry kitten food, scoop-able kitty litter, bleach, Windex, paper towels, dish soap, liquid laundry detergent, 33 gallon trash bags, and liquid Lysol or Fabuloso.