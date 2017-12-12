Eaton resident retires from Air Force

DAYTON — Lieutenant Colonel Brian Pool is retiring from the United States Air Force after 28 years of total service. Pool lives in Eaton with his wife Beth and sons Zack, Drew, Josh, and Luke.

Lieutenant Colonel Pool was the Individual Mobilization Augmentee to the helicopter Special Projects Office at Wright Patt Air Force Base. In that capacity he provided operational inputs and assistance to the team for Air Force helicopter acquisitions programs.

Lt. Col Pool received is commission through the USAF ROTC program in 1989 at Miami University. He attended pilot training at Euro-Nato Joint Jet Pilot Training at Sheppard AFB, TX. Upon graduating from ENJJPT he was selected to become a T-37 Instructor at Vance AFB, OK. He was Top Graduate at Pilot Instructor Training (PIT) at Randolph AFB, TX and instructed in the T-37 until 1996. He received the Vance AFB “T-37 Instructor of the Year” and was selected to transition to Special Operations Command.

He attended Ft. Rucker, AL for his helicopter crossover training before attending MH-53J training at Kirtland AFB, NM. Following training he served as an Aircraft Commander in the MH-53 Pave Low III at Hurlburt Field, FL. During his time in Special Operations he saw combat time, and participated in, Operation Desert Thunder, Operation Allied Force, and Operation Fundamental Justice.

Lt. Col Pool transitioned to the reserves in 2000. Following training at Altas AFB, OK, he served as an Aircraft Commander in the C-141D for the 445th Airlift Squadron at WPAFB, OH. During his time in the C-141D he saw combat support time while serving in Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom. In 2004 Lt. Col Pool transitioned from the active reserves to his current IMA position at WPAFB, OH.