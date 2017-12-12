One arrested for manufacturing drugs

WEST MANCHESTER — A Preble County remained in jail at press time, facing charges including manufacturing drugs.

On Sunday, Dec. 3, at approximately 10:30 p.m., according to Sheriff Mike Simpson, Preble County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at 219 Maple Street in West Manchester after a short drug investigation.

Investigators had received information methamphetamine was being manufactured in the residence, Simpson reported.

Investigators located chemicals and various items and equipment which had been used to manufacture methamphetamine, and a small amount of finished methamphetamine, according to officials.

Chemicals and equipment were removed from the residence by Clandestine Lab Technicians from the sheriff’s office, in order to safely dispose of them, Simpson said.

The homeowner, Scott A. Cochran, 48, a resident of the West Manchester address, was arrested. Cochran was formally charged in Eaton Municipal Court with crimes including illegal manufacture of drugs, a second-degree felony; illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, a third-degree felony and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony

Bond for Cochran was set at $1,585.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH.

