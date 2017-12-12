VFW Post 8066 honors Pearl Harbor

EATON — VFW Post 8066 brought together area veterans on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day to think back on WWII and to remember the sacrifices of many.

The Post opened its doors on Thursday, Dec. 7, for a free lunch for all veterans and their families.

According to Commander Bradley Bush, the goal was to get veterans together to make the day a little easier with a sense of camaraderie.

“This is our first year doing this Pearl Harbor Remembrance luncheon. We were brainstorming ideas of what to do for Pearl Harbor day and all of the officers thought a luncheon would be good,” Bush said.

“Anytime fellow veterans get together it is a little easier for us. There are things that we will say to each other that we won’t say to our own spouses. We all know how it is, we’ve been there and done that. We try to get together as often as we can.

“There also aren’t many WWII veterans left and there certainly aren’t many survivors of Pearl Harbor left. We need to take a day to remember them. A day like today makes you reflect and realize how good we have it now. It was a very different time. This is just about remembering those who came before us.”

The Remembrance Luncheon was a way for them to help area veterans and their families, to give them a sense of community and understanding. According to organizers, the event served 40 veterans throughout the day.

VFW Post 8066 has always tried to bring veterans together and into the community, but recently they have been making a renewed effort to be involved however they can and to welcome the community with open arms. They are looking for new veteran members and ways for those members to help the area out.

Bush said, “Veterans are an untapped resource in the community, especially with the way things are today. The VFW tries to do whatever we can for the community.”

VFW Post 8066 will be hosting free pictures with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 16, from noon till 2 p.m. In addition to photographs, any child in attendance will receive a gift bag. The Post is requesting parents or guardians RSVP by Wednesday, Dec. 13, so the bags can be prepared. Anyone interested should contact the Post at 937-456-5281.

Veterans gathered at VFW Post 8066 on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day for a sense of camaraderie and a free lunch. http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/12/web1_Pearl1.jpg Veterans gathered at VFW Post 8066 on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day for a sense of camaraderie and a free lunch. Kelsey Kimbler | The Register-Herald

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

