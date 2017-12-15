Eaton man arrested for drug trafficking

EATON —An Eaton man was indicted last week on charges related to drug trafficking and more.

According to Sheriff Mike Simpson, the Preble County Sheriff’s Office and the Eaton Police Division conducted a short-term narcotics investigation in November which resulted in the arrest of Brian Shaner, 31, of Eaton.

A Preble County grand jury indicted Shaner, at a December session.

Shaner was indicted on charges including: aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony, and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor.

“Detectives conducted an undercover controlled purchase of 6.8 grams of methamphetamine from Shaner in mid-November in Eaton,” Simpson reported. “Shaner sold the drugs while in the presence of his newborn child.”

“Shaner has a significant drug related criminal history, with prior convictions for illegal manufacturing of drugs, illegal possession of chemicals to manufacture drugs, felony possession of drugs and endangering children. These convictions were the result of a case investigated jointly by both agencies in 2007,” Simpson noted.

A warrant was issued after the indictment and Shaner was arrested in Oxford last week. At press time, he remained housed in the Preble County Jail, following his arraignment in Preble County Common Pleas Court on Dec. 12.

Jury trial in the case has been set for Feb. 12, 2018 in Preble County Common Pleas Court.

