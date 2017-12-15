Eaton UMC hosts Breakfast with Santa

EATON — The United Methodist Church, located at 120 N. Maple Street in Eaton, held its second annual Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 9. There, community children had the opportunity to kick off their holiday season while sharing a meal with Santa Claus himself.

According to Administrative Assistant and Breakfast with Santa Co-Chair Bev Howard, the purpose of the event is to bring children into the church without any pressure or expectations. The church simply wants spread the holiday spirit to area children and share the season with the community. The event is free and anyone is welcome.

“We want to share God’s love with children and families of our community. We want to welcome them into our community of faith without any expectations,” Howard explained. “We hope to give to the families and children a warm, friendly, and safe place to begin their holiday celebrations free from pressure, where their kids can visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, meet other children, enjoy Christmas music and other festivities we offer.”

There were about 60 people in attendance at the event, which was an increase from last year.

“Attendance increased by 10 percent in attendance. We had many parents and grandparents both with children this year and they stayed and visited while children decorated cookies and played with other children,” Howard said.

“We would like to thank all those families who took time to come and visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus and enjoy breakfast with us. It was our pleasure to have you here with us. We also want to thank the ‘Breakfast with Santa Crew’ for all their hard work and our Congregational Care Team who helped support this wonderful event. A big thank you to Santa and Mrs. Claus for taking time out of their busy schedule to be here with us at Eaton UMC!”

