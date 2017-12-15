PS BOE has a new member

CAMDEN — The Preble Shawnee Board of Education has a new member, a little earlier than originally expected.

Due to board president Candi Fyffe’s resignation during the November meeting, the remaining board members had to elect a replacement during the December meeting.

The board decided to appoint the candidate who got the most votes during the November election. That candidate, now board member, is Julie Singleton. She took her oath of office during the meeting on Thursday, Dec. 7, and is now officially an acting board member.

“I want to publicly thank the board and staff for welcoming me,” Singleton said. “I want to thank everyone who voted for me. I wish I could go to each person who marked me down on the ballot personally, but I know that is not going to happen.

“Again, I just want to thank everybody and I hope that I can bring positivity to this board as we continue to move Preble Shawnee in the right direction for our children and our staff.”

The board also recognized Fyffe for her service. And recognized board member Emily Hamblin, whose term expires on Dec. 31. Superintendent Matt Bishop thanked both members for their service to Preble Shawnee.

Moving onto the main agenda, the board had to approve the meeting dates for 2018, which they mapped out during the November meeting. This item passed, but not before board member Charlie Biggs expressed his displeasure that the dates were being set before all new members took office (one more member will be sworn in at the beginning of the new year).

He also stated he wished the meetings would be held on the third Thursdays of the month, as they “always have been,” but President Jeff Wood noted they moved the meetings for 2018 to the fourth Thursday of the month so board members could also attend their community council meetings (for example, both Gratis and Camden hold their village council meetings on the first and third Thursdays of every month).

The board also approved the sale of three surplus vehicles. These vehicles include: a 1997 Ford Station Wagon at a price of $133.43, a 1996 Dodge Ram at a price of $706, and a 1987 School Bus at a price of $304.

The next Preble Shawnee Board of Education meeting will be held on Jan. 4, 2018, at 6 p.m. in the board office. The organizational meeting will be held prior to the regular meeting.

