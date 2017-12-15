Eaton FFA receives award

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA — The Eaton MVCTC FFA chapter of Eaton has been named a Two Star Chapter for the 2017 National Chapter Award by National FFA Organization.

The program recognizes outstanding FFA chapters from throughout the country that actively implement the mission and strategies of the organization. These chapters improve chapter operations using the National Quality FFA Chapter Standards and a Program of Activities that emphasizes growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture. Chapters are rewarded for providing educational experiences for the entire membership.

Chapters that received star ratings during judging July 23-28 will be recognized at the 2017 National FFA Convention & Expo, Oct. 25-28 in Indianapolis.

All star FFA chapters receive honors made possible by corporate sponsor John Deere.

“Feeding some nine billion people by mid-century brings with it unprecedented challenges for today’s farmers,” said Amy Allen, manager, national corporate contributions for John Deere. “The skills and experiences learned though the National Chapter Award Program will help meet the critical needs.”

The National FFA Organization provides leadership, personal growth and career success training through agricultural education to 649,355 student members who belong to one of 7,859 local FFA chapters throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The organization is also supported by 225,891 alumni members in 1,934 alumni chapters throughout the U.S.