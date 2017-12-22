NT MVCTC FFA earns 3rd at State

NEW PARIS — The National Trail MVCTC FFA chapter’s advanced parliamentary procedure team placed third at the State FFA competition on Saturday Dec. 16. The team includes: Mark Armstrong, Trena Caldwell, Taylor Davis, Abby Rodefer, Ricky Cole, Macel Stowers, Hunter Lee, Gracie Jones, Erika Gallaher, and Racheal Kimball.

The team has been working hard for the opportunity to compete at the state level. Each member has the knowledge of how a meeting should be completed, which is based on Roberts Rules of Order. The team as a whole earned the highest test score on the knowledge test in the State.

The team as placed first at the sub district and district levels. At the Ohio FFA Convention, the team will be recognized as the third place team in the state.

The National Trail MVCTC FFA advanced parliamentary procedure team placed third at the State FFA competition on Saturday Dec. 16. The team includes: Mark Armstrong, Trena Caldwell, Taylor Davis, Abby Rodefer, Ricky Cole, Macel Stowers, Hunter Lee, Gracie Jones, Erika Gallaher, and Racheal Kimball. http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/12/web1_Parliamentary-Procedure-Team-3rd-at-State.jpg The National Trail MVCTC FFA advanced parliamentary procedure team placed third at the State FFA competition on Saturday Dec. 16. The team includes: Mark Armstrong, Trena Caldwell, Taylor Davis, Abby Rodefer, Ricky Cole, Macel Stowers, Hunter Lee, Gracie Jones, Erika Gallaher, and Racheal Kimball. Submitted by Eric Kennel