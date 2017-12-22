Parenting classes available

PREBLE COUNTY — Being a parent nowadays isn’t easy! Loving Solutions (The Parent Project, Jr.®) is a life-changing class designed for parents raising difficult, strong-willed, or highly impulsive children.

This class is for parents of children ages five to 10. With special application to ADD/ADHD issues, our hope is that Loving Solutions will help make raising your children much easier and more enjoyable. Families come to this 10-week class where parents learn tools to help take back control in their home.

This program has been helping parents have a happier home for over 20 years. It is free. Childcare and dinner are provided free as well. Register online at pcmhrb.org by clicking on “Other Help” on the right and then “Loving Solutions” or call 937-456-6827.

The next class meets on Tuesdays, Jan. 9-March 13 from 6-9 p.m. for six weeks and then from 6-8 p.m. the remaining four weeks. This class is facilitated by an independently licensed mental health therapist with a master’s degree.

This course has produced favorable outcomes in such areas as:

•Positive consequences

•Learning how to “out-will” a strong-willed child

•Concrete solutions for tough kids

•Improving school performance

Resolution one for 2018: Being a better parent. What a great way to begin the new year!