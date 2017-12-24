Letters to Santa: Camden Primary

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. You doo a good jod delivering perents every year. This year I want a bell from your sled. This year I need winter clothes. I hope you have a grat christmas.

Love,

Gaven

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. You are a good person. This year I want a pug and a hatchmiall. This year I need beets and a snow suit. Have a good Christmas.

Love,

Albrey

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. You do a good job delivering presents every year. This year I want robux on roblox . plese This year I need Food. plese

Since,

Dylan

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. You do a good job. I want a lego video game for a ps3. This year I need a new pair of shoes. I hope you have a holly jolly Christmas! Have a good Christmas this year.

Sincerely,

Conner

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. You do a good job delivering presents every year. I love Santa. This year I want a computer This year I need sweatpants. Ho Ho Ho Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night.

Love Andrew

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. This year I want a Deadpool. I need a new coat. I hope you are safe on your sleigh!

From,

Bradley

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. You do a good jon making toys with your elfs. This year I want a Twin Hatchimal, a puppy and little Hatchimals. I need a big fuzzy blanket. I hope you and your elfs have a good Christmas.

Your friend,

Gracie

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. You and your elfs do a very godo job picking out presents for kids. This year I want a piano and a piano stool. I need a bigger fuzzier blanket. I hope you and the elfs dont have a hard time picking out presents for kids.

Your friend,

Alexis

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl very good this year. You do a good job delivering present evey year. This year I want dogs. This year I need hats. I hopy you have a great Christmas!

Love,

Brooke

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. You are really really sweet. This year I want a L.O.L Surprise fizz Factory, a puppy, and Hachimal Surprise. This year I need books to read. I hope you have a holly jolly Christmas.

Love,

Sammy

Dear Santa,

I have been good his year. I want a you helicopter. I need gloves have a nice day and be safe on your sleigh.

Love,

Kevin

Dear Santa,

I have been really good this year. I want a mokentroll car and some Pokemon. I need a house and foo and water. have a nice chrismas.

Curtis

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. You do a very good job delivering presents every year. This year I want a NBA big backet ball for Christmas. I hope you have a great Christmas. Have a holly jolly Christmas.

from,

Conar

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year I hope you have a Merry Christmas. This year I need food. This year I want a sweet pea scooter and a My Life doll. Hope you have a good Christmas.

Sincerely

Hannah

Dear Santa,

I have been very godo this year. You do a good job delivering presents every year. This year I want a Bambi toy. This year I need slippers at night. I hope you have a great Christmas!

Have a holly jolly Christmas!

Love,

Kendall,

Dear Santa,

Xbox 1 and a cool cinchaller and ps4 and ps3 and cinchallers for the ps4 and ps3. pleas get me a nuter cat. can I have a bull dog for my dad.

thak you

pleas!

sincerely,

Aiden

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. I hope you have a verey good Christmas. This year I want a ps3. This year I need a blanket. I hope you have a holly jolly Christmas.

From,

Kolton

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. We hope you have a good Christmas. This year I want a basketball and his year I need socks. I love you santa. You are the beast Santa I love you so so much.

Love,

Hailey

Dear Santa,

You are the best! You work -247- all night. That must be hard. Can you bring me a real pet turtle with food and a tank? I’ve been a good little lady. I love you Santa. My brother Sailor needs a new Ploice dress up set. Thank you S-A-N-T-A. Thank you. Happy New Year.

Love,

Story

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. I hope you have a great Christmas. This year I want a Fingerling. This yeaer I need new shoes. I hope you have a good christmas.

Sincerely,

Allainna

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. You do a good job. This year I want a hoverboard. This year I need a new pillow.

You are so nice to everyone.

Sincerely,

Kyle

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. You are very nice to us because you bring us toys. This year I want cars. This year I need a coat. I wish you a Merry Christmas!

From,

Quincy

Dear Santa,

I have been very godo this year. You are so nice to everyone. This year I want an airplane. This year I need clothes. Have a holly jolly christmas.

Sincerely,

Klayton

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. You are awesome because you brign good boys and girls presents every year. This year I want a American girl doll ice cream truck. This year I need ear muffs and a scarf. Thank you for all you do!

From your friend,

Ashlyn

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. We hope you have a nice Christmas. This year I want a pokball with pichachow in side. This year I need winter clothes. Thank you for our presents this year and every eyar.

From,

Jordin

Dear Santa,

I would like a Hatchmial.

Love,

Kaleesi

Dear Santa,

I would like ghost busters toys.

Love,

Bentley

Dear Santa,

I would like a mama truck.

Love,

Wyatt

Dear Santa,

I would like a new tablet.

Love,

Weston

Dear Santa,

I would like a sea patroller.

Love,

Jayden

Dear Santa,

I would like a gidnl evie doll.

Love,

Tori

Dear Santa,

I would like gum bwl, fidget, Ball, Tablet.

Love, Ava

Dear Santa,

I would like minecraft, Legos, and a robot.

Love,

Colton

Dear Santa,

I would like a baby animal with a bottle.

Love,

Emily

Dear Santa,

I would like a Teddy bear.

Love,

Valerie

Dear Santa,

I would like My LIttle Pony and transformers.

Love,

Reese

Dear Santa,

I would like a Nintendo Switch.

Love,

Code

Dear Santa,

I would like a Little Play Kitchen.

Love,

Rylie

Dear Santa,

I would like a hol wheels race track.

Love,

Christopher

Dear Santa,

I would like swirlx lolli pop and kitty.

Love,

Adele

Dear Santa,

thank you elves for you hard work. thank you for presents, to. you need to rest for all of that work! Oh and tell Berrry Blue my elf that I like him and tell Mrs. Claus that she is preety and tell Rudolph the red nose-reindeer that I like him too. I like my teacher Mr. Roberts and Mrs. Makie. Love,

Ethan

Hi Sata!

How is Rudolph. I want 21 tings. You are so cool. How are you.

Love,

Evan

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. All I want for Christmas is a puppy. If you want, you can surprise me. All I want is to have a good Christmas this year. THank you for every thing. I was wondering how many elves are there. I want to thank you again for everything you have done.

Lova,

Myra

Santa,

This Christmas

gemard shpard

hoverboad

doing

thank you for en elf Edgeiel

Love Camerin

Dear Santa,

Can I have a surprise and a ferr wheeler.

I want you to stay safe.

I wont slime.

I want a dirt bike.

I want a xebox onex.

I want a 100000 6xs.

How old are you?

Love

Parker

Dear Santa,

Thank you for all the toys you have given us. I have a question for you. What kind of cookie do you like? I am going to give you a present this year. I hope you can make it this year. You are the best! Chrismas is my favorite time of year. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Riley

Dear Santa Claus,

I hope your elves are working hard. Mrs. Claus how old are you? How are the elves? Can you make Hot Pink Slime for me? Can I have some good pokemon like 30x ex 7 mega.

Sincerely,

Laney

Dear Santa,

I think you are so nice! But first I need to ask a couple things.

Number 1. Thank you for giving us gifts.

Number 2. I hope I get lots of gifts.

Number 3. My friends Kadee has been a good friend.

I almost forgot Number 5. You are the best guy ever. So I want to stay up all night.

Merry Christmas. Silly me, Number 6. I really want a tablet? PLEASE!!!

Love you Santa!

Dear Santa,

Thank you for being a good person. I love you. I don’t care what I get for Christmas. I will leave a carrot for Rudolph and cookies and milke for you. How many elves are working for you?

Love,

Lilly

Dear Santa,

Thank you for everything you do. How old are you? I want slime for Christmas. I don’t know whaat else. Can I have a ride on your sleigh? Will Rudolph guide your sleigh? I hope Rudolph is cute.

Love,

Bray

Dear Santa,

Thank you for everything that you have done for us!!! Thank you for your hard work!!!

Santa, I want a tablet for Christmas!!! Have a good Christmas!!!

Love,

Zavier

Mr. Roberts Class

Dear Santa,

Thank you for being nice to boys and girls! Thank you for the presents! I love how you, Rudolph and the elves are silly! Christmas is the best time of year! Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night!

Love Kadee

Dear Santa,

Thank you for all of the presents, all of them. How old are you Santa? How old is Ms. Claus? Well, I want Pokemon slippers, Pokemon cards, Pokemon pjs, and a pokemon backpack!

Love,

Clarence

Dear Santa,

Thank you for giving toys to me and Joyce, How old are you? can I have a puppy for Christmas? How old are the elfs. How old is Mrs. Claus.

Love

Jasper

Dear Santa, Thanks for working hard on making us gifts for Christmas. For this Christmas I want a lot of stuff, but I’m only going to tell you some of the stuff I want. I want a gray, lue and yellow CSX engine that’s 110 salo model train. And that’s what I want for Christmas. Tell you elves. Thank too for the gift.

Love, Roman

Dear Santa,

I think you are the greatest I think ever because I loved you I want a surprise lots of toys like pokemon gx and mega this time of year christmas is the best.

Love ALex

Dear Saint Nick

Thank you for everything you’ve done. I would lilke my life doll stuff. Barbie stuff, clothes, coloring book, craft stuff, Jewlery, diamond rings, PJ’s, play school things, playsets, Mrs Clause outfit. How manyy elves do you have? How old are you? ow old is Mrs. Claus.

Lovs,

Addison

Dear Santa,

Are the elves doing good this Christmas? On my wishlist is some good book. Are you and Mis Claus doing good this Christmas? My aunt’s elf on the shelf got a skirt from my Aunt Sandy.

Love,

Aaiyah

Dear Santa,

Thank you for all the suprises I hveo question how do reindeer fly? I want twenty gx pokemon and a surprise. You are the best!

Love,

Bryce

Dear Santa,

Thank you for making toy. I want a set of old cars. I bet it is vvery hard to do thot many houses. how did you get that may elves. is my elves agymnashc

Love,

Colt

Can you buy me an xbox one and a xbox 360. Please tell Rudolph I said hi th and you fer being nice. I will leave a snack for you. Would you like hot choco?

Love, Johhaven

Dear Santa,

what I want for christmas is a mega ex charzdr and drdichu gx and gx mega chdrzdrd x pledge I love you santa lovedxden and I have a question how cold is at the harth pool and event.

Love, Zayden

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the presents

how old are you? my wish list is to have some more shopkins please. I will leave you cookies and milk and maybe a carrot for Rudoph. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. ps. Can you ask candy kane and snowball if they like eachother

Love,

Lyla

Dear Santa,

Thank you for a good christmas in 2016. Can you get me fingerlings in a nano pet and stuffed animals and a fabrite HoHoHo Merry Chrismas

Love, Addie

Dear Santa,

Thank you, Santa, for all the presents. My wish list pokemon mega gs box. I want a picture of my elf with his friends, Legos of Nindago please. How old are you? Give everybody presents.

Love Robert