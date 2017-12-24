Letters to Santa: Mrs. Martin’s class at Bruce Elementary

Dear Santa,

I have been a very good girl this year because I have been a good helper and I have been kind. I will always know that your real and some people don’t understand but I know that they bilieve. Things I want for Christmas ice blue camers, (white) soft blanket, hachmal, and (black) boots. I think I sould get that stuff because I will try to ren the stuff. I know that you need to work hard to ren an elf.

Sincerely,

Joselyn Marker

Dear Santa,

It’s Charolotte. For Christmas, I would like unicorn figures, unicorn toys, unicorn legos, chrome book, hoverboard. I hope you like my christmas tree and just a little headsup, the colors for our Christmas tree are blue and silver. By the way my sister Valen wants choo choo trains and my brother Hayden wants a nerf gun. I have been a good girl this year and I do the dishes and take out the trash too.

Your friend,

Charlotte

Dear Santa,

I think I will get what I want because I have I have been a good been a good girl this year by helping my mom around the house and by helping my dad feed the animals on the farm. I would like a lamb holter because I am going to have a lamb to show at the fair. I would like a lamb hat to represent my lamb. I would also like a bow arrow target because I have a bow arrow, but nothing to aim at. I want a big bance bag because I have been using my mom’s and mine is too small. I would also like dance wear because mine is too tight. That is what I would like for Christmas please and thank you.

Sincerely,

Nicole Eiler

Dear Santa,

I’ve been a goo girl this year I’m happy because you give the best presents ever, you are the best and please bring me these. I want a Hatchimal, the twins, it looks really fun. I want a star wars with the sword and goggles, soccer stuff, and baking stuff.

Love: Bella Rias

Dear Santa,

I have been a really good girl this year because I have helped around the house. For Christmas, I would like a watch, a baby doll, and baby doll clothes, headphoens, a pogo stick, a elf’s pet reindeer, pj’s with feet in them, and a real puppy. I would like it to be a blond puppy. That is what I would like for Christmas I think I deserve it because I am getting good grades and I am on the nice list. I also think I should get it because I am learning new things and doing good at them. That is why I think I deserve it. I know that you will get that for me. So please get that stuff for me for Christmas! Thank you Santa Claus!!!!

Sincerely,

Eva Roberts

Dear Santa,

Hello my name Braeden I have been a good girl. My parents say I have been a good girl because I am very nice (most of the time). I think I should get all the presents that I asked for because I really want all of them because the basketball hoop will be nice because I am playing basketballl. The book shelf can keep all of my stuff in it. I also will like the legos because I will be able to build any thing I want and the elf pet will be just like my elf because my elf can bring him back ever year like my elf does. I would really like all of my gifts please and thank you. I can not wait for Christmas.

Love, Braeden

Dear Santa,

It is Myla. I just told you my list a few day ago. In case you forgot I want an Osmo ball, bike, watch, and an elf’s pet. I hope I get what I want. I also hope that Gogie “our elf” is giving you good reports because Eva and I have been very good an not driving mom and dad nuts. I can’t wait to see what I get for Christmas. I am so excited for Christmas. I look forward to seeing you every year at the mall. I hope I get a bike because my bike is way too small for me now. That is why I deserve all of thsoe presents.

Sincerely,

Myla Roberts

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want WWE tickets to Fastlane in Columbus Ohio, a tv for myroom and a dvd player to go with it. I’ve been good all year, I spend my birthday on my brother and I’ve been thankful all year.

Sincerely,

Bret Garber

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl. I f I am bad I am soooo much if I was bad. I like to make my grandma happy and papal happy by opening my presents. I also like to seei f you got me what I wanted. Also Santa I also like to see if you got me what I wanted. Also Santa I think that I should get them because I helped put out my grandma’s christmas stuff outside. I also think that I helped her a lot. I also like to help out my brothers Elijah and Clay and also I love them so much. And that is why I sould get a ipad, camra, stuff for my horse and ear budgs.

P.S my little brother wants Paw Patrol and MIckey Mouse stuff

Sincerely,

Malia Thacker

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa! I have one of your elfes. It makes sure I am good for Christmas. It makes sure I sleep at night. My Elf, snowflake, make sure I made a list. Her name is snowflake because she is wearing white and snowy clothes and has a red hat.

I want a baby Alive for Christmas because I have been a good little girl this year.

Sincerely,

Bella

Dear Santa,

I want for Christmas an elf on the shelf. I also want a reindeer, and bunk a new stocking a Nintendo swich, a real puppy, a new school box more christmas light I can read better. I want a computer, computer desk, to help me with math. I’m a good girl because I dust at my house and at my grandals house.

Your friend Sydney Wilkinson

Dear Santa,

I want a WWE finn balar demon a ction figure, bayley, kane, and a somod joe action figures. And a brock Lesnar.

I have been really good and plus i have been nice to my mom and my family.

Sincerely,

Declan

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl all year, I want a new phone, a computer, a figet cub a tablet I think I deserve that stuff because I helped my mommy at my house I have been good in class at school I have got good grades I have been nice I have nice friends I have bene nice to my sister. I take care of my dog my bunnie to I will help my mommy when she asks for help and my step dad my sister. I be nice to Izzy my elf and I will not touch her at all I will not be notty at all I bet I will like all the gifts I get every Christmas I will lisen to ever person that has me. I will lison to my other sister. I will listen to my dad I will also lisen to you. I will listen to every person in my family and techers and elfs. I will never do bad stuff I will be a vary vary good girl I have always been a good girl my sten sister. I love love love christmas it is my most favorit holiday. that is way I think i deserve all the presents

sencerely,

your friends Kara

Dear Sant,

All I want is a hot potato game and echaskechand I love my Moma and my dad. On christmas we say hi santa claus. I’ve been a good boy this year because I do everything for mymomy because my mom is nice. For every body and you will love my om and dad because they are wonderfull does my mom works with you Santa. Mostly my mom because she is beautiful and she cleas the hote hoast b herself and I think my mom is pretty cool santa.

Sincerely,

Thomas Hall

Dear. Santa

This year for Chrisma I want a basketball hoop. I want some waits I want blackops so I can play online with my friends I want Madder17 and 18. I want a laptop I want money I want a gold controlar. I want more games for my PS4. Then I want a puppet named Jeffy hel should bring me this stuff because I do all my choes I feed my dog food and water. I take him on walks I have not got in trouble all year I do the londrey.

Sincerely,

Rylan Willard

Dear santa,

Hi it’s me Hallie. How are you doing, and how is Mrs. Claus doing, how many elf friends do you have. You can answer these questions and put them in my stocking. My elf Curtis is being silly and good. He’s been almost everywhere. I hope you have enough magic so you can make the toys and your reindeer so they can fly. And I hope you like our cookies we are going to make for you. My little sister is doing good except she is saying NO! Loudly not listening, screaming in Mom’s car. I’ve been good girl. Wyatt’s doing better than all of us, Dad’s been tickling us (as usual. Dad’s been making a lot of money with all of this snow. We want to go back to Florida. If we do I wonder who is going to get pinched by a crab Mom’s been working in the house. So we’re good busy we’re getting our tree on Friday It is going to be great I hope.

Sincerely,

Hallie

Dear Santa,

I want for Christmas is a Xbox one. That’s what I want for Christmas. I have been good all year. My cousin is getting an xbox one for Christmas, I have to have it. Xbox ones are amazing That’s why I want it. Tell Cheesy I said hi.

Sincerely,

Billy

Dear Santa,

I have been agood boy all year and I know I will get good stuff because my parents want me to be happy and they know i don’t have a lot of toys and stuff and I love Christmas because I get to spend time with your family.

Sincerely,

Collin Harris

Dare Santu,

I riley whnt a gestic I riley whhet it because I like to beunnas go kenasing is fun I want mande 18 because I like football. Football is a good sport for kieds to play. I wunt a hudo soccer ball I winte my elf on teh sellf fles I winet balad brste.

Sinsuley Jackson

Dear Santa,

Can you bring me ababy alive doll a new bed set and a notebook for Christmas. I’ve been good so I should get them. I help my sister to het work and I put some ornaments on the christmas tree my brothers did to and my sister did to can I keee the elf! Your so cool santa only if you can bring me glasses but you can’t that’s ok. I’m getting glasses. I’m ok I still ahve fun. do you have fun to. I love school I have lots of fun do your you ahve lots of elfs I don’t have a lot of elfs your the only one that have a lot of elfs no one else does just you.

Sincerely,

Jasmine Miller

Dear Santa,

I hoe you can get me what I asked for this year. I really do i’ll bo i’ll be good i’ll make cookies, milk, and i’ll get cants for the rander and I wno’t michigan to wi and ohio state to lose afery game

p.s. i am a michigan fan

Kingston

Dear Santa,

My name is Alania and I have been a good girl all year I want a deck and a computer and a notebook with a cool apen al I also want a new dress for Christmas. And I am so happy to have elfs.

Love, Alaina

Dear santa,

I want…new shoes, a basketball, a new drone, a 15 fidget spinners, and a laptop.

shoes: basketball: drone: fidget spiner: laptop

I have been a good boy.

Sincerely,

Gabriel Guinn

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would liek…a Xbox 360 and a nintendo switch and some games with the xbox.

From, John