Letters to Santa: Mrs. Spurrier’s class at Bruce Elementary

Dear Santa,

I really awnt a Polaroid camera, Justice attice, a gallon of clear glue, Jumbo Whiffer Sniffer, Jumbo squishy, art supplies, fake snow, and beads. That’s all that I want for Christmas. Have a safe trip.

From your friend,

Madelynn

Dear Santa,

Cor Christmas I want a lego remote control speed train, a pie face sky high and Star Wars Battle Front 2 video game. Please, I will be good till Christmas.

From your friend,

Carson Cooper

Dear Santa,

I want a pony with rainbow hair chalk with gliter please!!! Do you like pocorn at the North POle? I even want 12 LOL Dolls even some little sisters too!! So do you and Rudolph have snowball fights sometimes? I want a makeup kit with a Bath and Body Works kit. I want a teal Polaroid camera.

From your friend,

Jaelyn Singleton

Dear Santa,

I want two Nintendo switch’s, one PS4, 8 controllor’s for the Ps3 and the Nintendo Switch, iphone 7, Ipad, maro cart 8, call-of-duty, minecraft for the ps4, paint ball gun, air soft gun, air soft pistll, nerf mega shot gun. And that’s what I want from you Santa. I love you Jeff the elf. I hope you be good for Santa. I hope you will be good at elf school. I want kinetic sand too.

From your friend,

Braeyden

Dear Santa,

I really want a 3D-S, XL Polaroid camera, stress ball, Ipod touch, school supplies, kinetic sand, and Justice thing’s. Don’t worry I really know what Christmas is about because in class we have been learning about different Christmases in different countries. Oh! and I almost forgot I also want the new crayola fashion super star. Bye santa. Ps. I hope I’ve been good. ho! ho! ho! Merry Christmas.

ps. HAPPY NEW YEAR!!

From your friend,

Allie

Dear Santa,

I want a slime kit. I want a new bike. I want a paint kit. I got good grades. I help my friends.

From your friend,

Mikayla

Dear Santa,

I want Lebron James shoes and Kyrie Irving shoes. Next I want baseball-carols and cleveland cavaliers jerseys number 23 and 2. I want Kyrie Irving Carols I also want Jt Barret and JK Dobbins cards please.

From your friend,

Seth

Dear Santa,

I want a 3DS XL because, my DS I have now is broken. The mic does not work. I want some toy army men. I really want to see my dad. That is all I want for Christmas.

From your friend,

Wyatt

Dear Santa,

I’ve been trying to be a good girl this year, so what I want for Christmas is unicorn everything. Unicorn clothes, dresses, folders, notebooks, pants, books, headbands, headraps, bows, backpacks, lunchboxs, schoolboxs, pencil, erasers, paper, games, and unicorn puzzles. That is all I want for Christmas Santa. I hope I am on the nice list, and not on the naughty list.

From your friend,

Faith Hiles

Dear Santa,

I’ve been a good girl this year, so pleas please put me on the nice list. If you get this letter here are the things I would like for Christmas pink kinetic sand, and a tablet charger. You’re the best Santa ever.

From your friend,

Maddyn Daris

Dear Santa,

I know I’ve been ascing for a lot of stuff. m ean a lot, but there is some stuff I may want from you. I want some tennis balls and 3 rackets for my dad, mom, and my brother and i little ball for Koby. I may want a tool box with some tools. I will get my whittling chip soon, so I may want some knives. That is what I want. PLEASE!!!!!!!!!!!

From your friend,

Kaden

Dear Santa,

I want minecraft for Nintendo Switch. I hope I get mostly what I want. I want battle front 2. I also want some Lego sets. I also want a Cozmo. That is what I want for Christmas. I hope you have a happy new year.

From your Friend,

Maxon

Dear Santa,

I really want a drone. Also, I want a crome book. I want a Little tree for my roomm. I also want more chess. Last, I want a board game. ps. I want some fancy attire.

From your friend,

Riley

Dear Santa,

I want a lot of toys like a Deshome kizer jersey, a Josh Gorden Jersey, NBA 2K18, Madden 2K18, a new bastball hoop for my bed room, a little arcade game that is a pac-man one, a nerf football, a new wilson football, and I want to have a new basketball, Fifa 18, basketball cards, and ohio state football cards, 100 dollars, basketball legos, browns football legos, browns electric football field

From your friend,

Carter W.

Dear Santa,

I really want a trampoline. I also want a slime kit. Then, I want a brand new bike. Last, I want an (ugly) Christmas sweater. I love Santa Claus! Peace and Love! Merry Christmas!

From your friend,

Nessa!

Dear Santa,

I want a PS4 with World 2, Lego Sets, and a RC semi truck. I want a new controller for my xbox one if I get the PS4. Thank you Santa for delivering our presents. ps hope you have a good christmas.

From your friend,

Blake

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a five nights at Freddys bedset, plushes, earrings, and toys. Something else that I want for Christmas is Kinetic sand. I also want a Xbox1x with Minecraft and a controller. I also want a chess board so I can practice chess and somethig that I also want some more nice attire. Something that my little borther might need is some more nice attire and some more toys like a toy tool set.

From your friend

Dear Santa,

What I would like for Christams is stuffed animals, Barbies, games, camera, abth boms, lotion, school supplies, Barbie clothes, makeup, and jewrlry. I love Santa. He is fun but I know the real reason for Christmas. It is Jesus’ birthday. I love Jesus too.

From your friend,

Tristan

Dear Santa,

for Christmas me and my sister and brother want to get a trampoline. Also more dry erase markers and moe art supplies and cooking supplies and some slime or squishys. Also a jumbo shiffer shiffer and a Polaroid camera or a crome book. That’s all I want for Christmas!!

From your friend,

Marlee

Dear Santa,

I have been good. How are you? How is rudolph doing. I love christmas and I love you santa and also mrs. claus too. Also, santa ever since I was young I never knew what the meaning of Christma was. Now I do. It’s to celebrate Jesus’ birth. I love Christmas and I also love celebrating with my aunts and uncles and cousins too. I’m so excited.

From your friend,

Jozee