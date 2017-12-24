Letters to Santa: Mrs. Schmidt’s class at Bruce Elementary

Dear Santa,

I would like an ipod and this is why I deserve it. First, I turned in most of my homework assigmments. Then, I’ve been nice to my parents and grandparents. Then, I’ve got A’s on most of my pappers. Next, I’m nice to everybody. Next, I’m nice to my brother. Finaly, I study ever time my teacher gives me flash cards.

Sincerly,

Lincoln

Dear Santa,

I want a TV for Christmas, because I don’t like how I have to look at my tablet at night. The next thing I want fo Christmas is a bunch of squishies. Squishies are fun to squish them and some of them are scented. The one thing I really want for Christmas is to get my new room finished. My room is going to be grey and teal. The last thing I want for Christmas is some fun legos. That is what I want for Christmas.

The reason I deserve my wish is because I have been getting good grades. I have been being good and nice to my friends. At home I have been doing my homework and keeping my room clean. I have been doing my best in sports and trying my best. That is why I deserve my wish.

Love,

Sydnie Stewart

Dear Santa,

I want a new bike and my family to not be frustrated at Christmas.Finally, for every one in the world to have a good christmas. last, make sure you give presents to charity; and make sure for every homless penson to stay warm and have a good christmas

The reason I deserve my wish is because I do my chores and be nice to my brothers. Alse, I have been working hard in school. and study for tests. and that is why I Deserve my wish.

love,

Ella Newton 4th grade

Dear Santa,

I want a hoverboard, family time, and a foot ball so I can play football with my brother. Then I want a makup set/make up bag too. Next I want school stff to play with. Now I want skates to ride on in the house. Thats all I want for christmas. Santa how are you? I deserve what I want because I buy my brother stuff even though he is mean to me i really believe in you and your reindeer I believe in them too. So buy the way Merry Christmas

love,

Alyssa Schaffer

4th grade

Dear Santa,

This is what I would like for Christmas. First, these are all the gifts I would like a new backpack for school. I want squishies because they are cool. I want clothes, facemasks, fake nails, and makeup. I like those things a lot. One of my last things are candles, lotions, and perfume from Bath and Body works. Finally, I want decorations for my room and a new bedspread. Second, these are the things I want from my heart. I want money not to spend on myself, but I want to donate to 3-5 charities. That’s what I want for Christmas.

The Reason I think I deserve my wish is because I have been good in school. I’ve been keeping my room very clean and I do chores. Plus, I have been a little more nicer to my brother. This year I have helped my grandma out a lot. This is why I think I deserve my wish.

Sincerely,

Kate Bortel 4th grade

Dear Santa,

I want the American Girl Doll Tenny, because she looks a lot like me. Tenny is also very pretty. I would also like a Polaroid Camera with a desighed case and film for it. I would love to have a Polaroid Camera, because it prints out the photos like the old cameras but it is up dated.

I think that I should have these things, because I have been very, very good. I have fought with my whole family some. I have helped my brother read, I have helped him with his homework too. I also do all of my homework that was asigned. I have also done all of my guided group work.

Love,

Rylie Daniels

Dear Santa,

I want all the people in need to get help. I want this because I have food, water, and a roof over my head, but not everybody does. I want them to live a long, healthy, and happy life. I have enough stuff in my life and now I’m realizing it. That’s what I want from you.

I think I deserve this because I got all A’s on my report card. I also deserve this because I worked very hard to get showman of showman. That’s why I deserve this gift.

Sincerely,

Kase Keating

Dear Santa.

I want to say what I want for Christmas. I want a teal fitbit. I also want some different colors with it. It would count my steps. I also could have my own tracker. I know that my sister Klay Mize would like the iphone 7. I know she deserve’s it. even though we get on eacher’s nerves we love each other. She should have it.

Why I think I should have it is because I am a reponsible little kid. I will take really good care of it. I will not take it off only for sports. I will not lose it. I know it is a lot of money, btu I will be good with it.

Love,

4th grader Tai Mize

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want Beanie Boos and Stick Bot Studio, because it would be fun to make a movie. Plus, it would be great if you got me friendship bracelets for me and Rylie D. On Christmas can you make it snow and make sure the Browns or Bengals win more games next season? For mom, I want a Paris snowglobe and for dad I want the barn cleaned up for more wood working.

The reason that I deserve my gifts is because even if Ethan and I were arguing he will always be my best friend. Also, I have tried to work hard at school. Plus, I try to help Nana and Papaw with a lot. I also helped dad clean his barn when I could have went in the house. Last, I donated toys to Ty’s Christmas Wish because I want other kids to have a good Christmas.

Love,

Breanna Grassmann

Dear Santa,

This is what I would like for Christmas. First, I would like to get my sister Shaila a best sister necklace. Next, I want UGG boots. Also; I would like to get my mom a pink necklace. Lastly, I would like makeup.

The reason that I deserve my wish is I have been getting good grades. I have also been doing my work at home like feeding the cats and dogs. I also sweep when I’m told. I sometimes fight with Saila but not all the time! Thanks!

Love,

Ashlynn Heil

Dear Santa,

Hi! This is what I want for Christmas this year is Ohio Stake Buckeye Football ticket. Also, a new bike that is pink and teal. I have one question for you what type of cookies do you want this year? Oh ya, the football ticket. I wish they can be front row and after the game I get to meet the players.

The reason that I deserve my wish is that I am getting better at math. Also, I love Ohio State Buckeye! The reason I need a new bike is because I watch my baby brother. Oh, can you please get me back stage to meet the football players, because my friend and I are donating money to the Humane Socity. That is what I want for christmas.

Love,

Lillian Boys

4th grade

Dear Santa,

What I want is front row tickets to a warriors game. Ialso want a phone of my own. I also want a Curry jersy. I also want a basketball hoop. Another thing I want is a hoverboard.

Okay, the reason I want these things is because I have been doing well in school. Also I need a iphone and because what if I am with friends or I am at pracctice and my parents need to pick me up. I want tickets because I have never been to a warriors game. I want a hoverboard because I want to ride in it. I want a basketball hoop because I need to work on my shot.

Sincerely,

Gavin Downs

4th grade

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I would like a GoPro so I can make videos. I also want a guitar so I can learn to play it. Also a new headset. Another one is Fortnite game Last is SuperMario odyssey. that’s what I wut.

I deserve these gifts because I got good grtades. Also I turn in my homework. Another reason is I help my mom. Last, I have been nice to my brothers. That’s why I deserve toys.

Love,

Ethan Cross

Dear Santa,

Hey Santa, I want an iPhone 7. I want 4 tickets to the CleCavs game. Also, I need some more money. I want some hunting boots too. Make sure they’re water proof.

OK, I need an iphone 7, because I am always with friend so I need to tell where we’re at if something happens. Also, I realy like the Cavs so I want tickets to one of their games. I need some money, because I have no money to buy anything. One last thing is my boots hunting boots because I like to go hunting so I need new boots.

Love,

Gavin Benge

4th grade

Dear, Santa

What I want for Chrismas is a Lambo. it would be so cool I would go so Fast and I will like you ride to.

The raason why I Think I need it becuuse I help my mom out when she needs helps. I open the Door when They need it Learn and help my mom when she needs it.

Sincerely,

Caden

Dear Santa,

I want a hover board for christmas. I also want a I Phone s.e. I also want My RC Remote and I want the lebron 14s Finally I want a Lebron Jersey. I would be glad if I got these gifts. Merry Christmas.

I deserve thse because I helped an old man put down amut at walmart. Then I prut at dinner. I help my papaw. I help my teacher at school. Tell your raindear I said mery christmas.

Sincerely,

Montogomery

Dear Santa,

For Chrismas I want a huverboard, Xbox! and more toys next year for my chrismas wish. I want a phone, neeklace for my sister Maidson. Some new vides games for my xbox. Some new machanical pencils. And a new wii for my family. For my dad I would like to bring him a hole stach of baseball cards and some for me. A braclet for my mom because she does so much for me.

I don’t want to be rude but I deserve to get my wish because I did a really good job for my chrismas wish. But some things I did dont do good job. Today I will listen to everybody and do good things. But can you please try to get the stuff I really want for Chrismas. Those are the things I want for chrismas.

Love,

Ty Fugate

Dear Santa,

How are you doing?

I would like to have Pokemon Ultra Moon for DS, the game Pop the Pig, and for the second year in a row a goat for someone who needs it. Thats what I want for Christmas.

I deserve these gifts, because even though sometimes my brothers can be ignorant and annoying, I was nice enough to get them presents, I also want people who need a goat to have one.

Sincerely,

Hunter Webb

Fourth grade

Mrs. Schmidt’s class

Dear Santa,

I don’t think I want any presents this year, but what I really want is for my whole family with me and happy. I already have gave you a letter. Sparkle is a really nice elf and a good listener. Thank you for giving her to me. I have lost a person in my family and we are heartbroken mostly my mom, but you gave her some Christmas joy so thanks.

So about you, do you know if Rudolph is doing ok? I hope so or they will just lay around and we won’t get presents or joy? Can you get my mom something special? I want her to be happy like me, but I want you to please give her a ice cofee maker. Finally, thank you for all you have done and merry christmas.

Your friend,

Layne Roberts

Dear Santa,

What I want for Christmas is me and my family to have a good day on christmas. I also want to have some toys like a hoverboard. My dog Lola is sick so my wish is for her to get better, but is it going to snow at all? I want everybody it my class to have a jolly christmas.

The reason why I deserve my wish is because I been a good girl this year. I helped put up the tree, I put lights up in the yard. I have been nice to my classmates. And that is what I what I want for Christmas Santa.

Love,

Braelynn Keesling

4th grade

Dear Santa,

What I would like for chrismas is Nerf remot control cars and some of that left over gds money $$$. D crame book please. Bring beef jerkey.

The reason I really desert those things is that I help clening the houce. I clean my room. I take out the trash. I wash my moms car in the sumer.

Sincerely,

Matthew Adkins

Dear Santa Clows,

What I want for Christmas is a skatbord a snowboard, and a pug plushy. What I have done nice this year is helping my dad and my brother when a tree fell over and helping Diana and Waytt get a wild wolf back in it’s cage.

Love,

Hunter Rose

Dear Santa,

I would like an iPhone X for Christmas. I want this because I can put my face on a poop emoji. Also, because it is a really cool phone with lots of new stuff. Finally, I want it because it has no home button. This is what I would like for Christmas.

The reason I deserve my wish is because I have been nice all year. Also, because I help a lot of people. I also deserve this gift because I also got really good grades. Finally, I want it because I do a lot of school work. This is why I deserve an iPhone X.

Sincerely,

Ethan Steele