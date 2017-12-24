Letters to Santa: Julia Herrmann’s class at Camden Primary

Dear Santa,

If you can sind me a letter that wood bee grayt. How ar you santa? Wuts the reindeer favrat they to be eat? Her ar theygs I wunt micraft Lego sets and Bord Gams.

Love,

Preston

Dear Sant,

How are you doing. are the reindeer ready for Christmas? Is Mrs. Claus doing well? Can I have dashet and dirhog rabots. And two thousand dimendsgold and christalls. annoter sicle. and a phone please and thats all I want for Christmas.

Sincerely,

Vincent K.

Dear Santa,

How are you? I am so excited for Christmas. I have ben very good this year. Can you please get me caramal chocolate? I also want gum. Can I have fuzzy socks too?

Sincerely,

Ava F.

Dear Santa,

how are you and the rein deer and the elfs and Mrs. claus. What I want for chrismis is a hatch amool and a hourse and a cat and a dog.

Senseerly,

Kendall m

Dera Santa,

I would like a big hachumle, a biskle, a figit spiner. I have ben a good girl this yera. Santa I wish yu a merey crismis!

Sinceerely,

Kayley S.

Dear Santa,

haw are you and Mes. Claus and the elf and the reindeer hop your ok I wold what for cresmes is the now trolls move plees.

Sincerely,

Gabe M.

Dear Santa,

Thank you for all of my presints. Wut I wunt for crismes is a gold figit with a cas and a fon but that is not all I oso wunt twister and cnect 4.

Love, Alexis PS

A.J

Dear Santa,

How have you ben and how have the reindeer ben too. I weald like earmuths, shokings, I wat a dog toy, laptop. I wat little pet shop, mincrf and mincrf star moed tow.

sincerely,

Chloe W

Dear Santa,

How are your reindeer doing? I want a gold figit spinner, a green and red figit spinner.

love,

Jacob

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer at the North Pole. Well this is what I want a new TV, a new TV rmout, a new stufed bear, somen stokings that say Holly, Zack, Dakota, Wayker, a new pink firigit spiner.

love,

Dakota

Dear Sarta,

I whant a bert bike plese. I want sum mar farm stuf plese. How is miss claus douing.

Sincerely, Westin B

Dear Santa,

Are you dooing good and are you rety for crismus, I want a RC king cbra, RC Baot, RC plane, RC Car.

Love,

Robert

Dear Santa,

Can I have a figit. Can I have a dirt bike and a white erase board.

Sincerely,

Hayden Bekemeier

Dear Santa,

What coces Do you like the Beast? I wold like a fingrleing and a ficty pet. and a robot that looks at your face and ses your name like my name it wold look at my face and say Kendra.

From Kendra,

to Santa Claus

Dear santa,

I want to say thagk you for all the joy youv brang. I woud like a huverbord. If you don’t get me that can you pleas get me a nindtindo 3ds.

sinlerely,

Jenna

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer going I hope thay are boing good I whant a rodot cat dall and dall hougig amarick dall and Talls and iney tang els you bring me.

Sincerely,

Mattalynn.c

Dear Santa,

How is misclose is she Doing How is the Randers. I wont a baby alive seet terse and I wont a canjey cane dres and a ring and a boy kittin. and a noow Dog it looks the same.

Sincerely,

Gracie G.

dear Santa Clus,

I will give you kookes PS have me sef my cusin and pls have my family to have a good life.

love,

Maxwell

Dear Sata,

All i went for kismis is a haw Xbox. And i went a minkel Sata And haw is yow reindeer going.

Love Sam,

to Sattu

Dear Santa,

How is the north pole. I would like a cot for Christmas and to spend time with my family. You are so nice to evverybody. You will always be my best friend.

Love,

Emmett

bear Santa claus,

How are you and Mrs. Claus and your reindeer. I have bin a really good girl this year. I would like a pink toy wagon for christmas. I would like sum gum. I would like a frozin dol.

Sincerely,

Josie