Letters to Santa: Mrs. Kiracofe’s class at Bruce Elementary

Dear Santa,

I really want a Nintendo Switch for Chrismas. These are some reasons I think I should have a Nintendo Switch. First, I have been geting all As at school Some quizes are very easy. Second, I listen in class for what I am spoused to do. Third. I have been a good classmate. I try not to be mean to my classmates. Last, I am student of the month. I am sutdent of the month for self contrul. In conclusion, these are the reasons why. I think I should have a Nintendo Switch for Chrismas! PS. Can I also have Super Mario Oddissy?

Your Friend,

Belle

Dear, Santa Claus,

I really want a porcelain doll for christmas and a stand for it. First, I help my mom clean when she needs my help. Second, I feed my cats and clean there littler box. Also, I clean my room and put my clothes away. In conclusion. These are my resons why I think I can have a procelain doll and a stand for it. Merry Christmas Santa!

Your friend,

Ama

Dear Santa Claus,

I really want a new hores for Christmas. I have been a good girl this year. Theas are some reasons why I deserve a new hores for Christmas this year. First, I have been taking out the trash with-out being told. Second, I been washing the dishes without being told. Third, I have been taking out my other hores and putting back in. Another, I’ve been riding my another hores. Last, I could ride 3 hours on a hores just to get anotherh ores. In conclusion, this is why I should get a new hores for Christmas.

Love, Madi

Dear Santa Claus,

I really want a VR set for Christmas. First, I have been good all year. Second, I help at my house like I do the dishes. Also, at my day care I help the techers at the day care. In conclusion these are teh 3 reasons I deserv a VR set.

From,

Thom

Dear Santa,

I really want a Nitendo Switch and Mario Odessy. Here are myr easons why I deserve them. First, I have been getting good grades. I got As and Bs. Second, I did my homework on time. Third, I have been on top of things at school

Finally, I sometimes mow the lawn.

In conclusion, here are my reasons why I deserv a nitendo switch and mario odessy. P.S. a stuffed dog for westen pleas meary christmas

Your friend, Wyatt

Dear Santa,

I what a hoveboard. First and a gold hoverboard. Second, becuse I can findz evey day third, and my sister have to. finally, and take to any wer I go.

Your friend,

Daniel

Dear Santa Claus,

I really want a eyey bake oven for christmas. I want this because I am nice at school. It is the 74-day of school and the hol class is my findne. And I help my mom with my baby siser. And I cleen the senk and pike up things in the living room. Mary Christmas.

Your finde,

Aryann McMurray

Dear Santa,

I realy want a puppy! First, I’ve been good all year. Second, I help my mom with chors like dishes, sweeping, and feeding the cat. Third, I’m rely responsibole with things. In conclusion, this is why I disurve a puppy.

Your very good friend,

Maycee

Dear Santa Claws,

For Chismas at my moms house can we have a puppy for Chismas and a bed, toys for the puppy. First, I have bin a very good girl. I bin nice to Harper. Second, on my report card I got three A’s and one C+. Also, I will give him a bath three times a mouth.

Love, Aubrey

Dear Santa Claus,

I really want the real cotton candy maker. I was really good in Walmart! I got off when it was time to get off in Minecraft. I wasn’t crying in WIlliam Bruce Elementary. I was very independent when it was time to work. I was very nice to Harold, (everyone else.) In conclusion, these are my reasons why I want the Real Cotton Candy Maker. Ps I also want a leef blower.

Love,

Logan

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I really want a puppy. First, I do the laundrey with out my mom telling me. Next I try to come to school on time so I don’t miss anything. Lastly, I takeout the tarsh when it is full. In conclusion, these are some reasons why I want a puppy.

Love,

Javreama

Dear Santa,

This is what I want for Christmas a hover board. First I bo thing without being toled. I clene my room. Second, I help clean the house when it is durty. third, I have no F’s. I got a B in reading. Last, I have been relly relly good.

Marry Christmas

Your frind,

Alexis

Dear Santa I want a x.box Next, I want a Football Hellmet. Becas I got good grdas.

By. Driston

Dear Santa Claus,

I really want a phone for Christmas. First, I clean my room by clothes and toys. Next, I clean the dishes with my mom and dad. Also, I clean the living room like the tv and the kitchen too. Finally, I clean my mom’s room and dad’s room too. In conclusion, these are my reasons why I want a phone for Christmas.

Merry Christmas.

Your friend,

Sierra Meeks

Dear Santa,

I want a hoverbord for Chistemas. I think I’v been an angel all year. First, my frined hols one. Secont I help my sister when she is crying. I sing to her. Third I am a good kid in genrel. I. Help my mom. In conclusion theas are the reasons why I doirv a hoverbord.

Meryy Chistemas

Your frend,

Aydyn

Dear Santa,

This is what I want. First, I want a drum set so I can play songs. Second, I clean the kitcen up by cleaning the floor. Third, I help with the dog by takeing her out. In conclusion, these are the reasons why I want a drum set.

Your frend,

Jagger

Dear Santa,

I really want a trumpeta! I want a trumpeta because I’ve been reallyg ood at school! I’ve done my work, centery, and computers. I think why I sould deserve a trumpeta!

Love,

Dash

Dear Santa Claus,

I really want a puppy for Chrismas. I have been really good this year. First, I alway clean my bed room when my mom doesn’t have to ask me. Next, I always help take care of the dog’s that I have already. Lastly, I do everything before being asked. In conclusion, these are the reasons I deserve dog.

Your friend,

Kailynn

Dear Santa Claus,

I realy want a wwe figuer. I have been very good this year. First, I do my homoework when my grandma tells me to. Second, I pick up my toys without my grandma telling me to. Last, I never throuh a fite. Even if my grandma tells me to do something I don’t like. I still do it. In conclistion, these are the resons why I want a WWE figurs.

Merry cristmas,

your friend Regan

Dear Santa,

I really want a teacup Yorkie. First, I’ve deserve a teacup yorkie because I keep an eye on your elf Berry. Second, I have been clearning Carlo’s cage and been giving him food and water. Finally, I have cleaned the bathroom and took out the trash. In conclusion, these are the reasons why I want a new Teacup Yorkie.

Love,

Bella

Dear Santa,

I really want a scooter. I have been a good girl. First, I help my mom clean the bathroom. Next, I feed the cats. Third, I clean my room. Last, I help my dad clean the dishes. In conclusion this is why I want a scooter.

Love,

Allison