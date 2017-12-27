Area meetings

Mondays

•The 7-Pillars Drug Recovery Program will meet at 7 p.m. each Monday night at 705 N. Barron Street in Eaton. For more information, call 1-801-SET-FREE.

First and third Monday

•The Camden Family Lion’s Club meets every first and third Monday of each month at Camden United Methodist Church. The address is 100 S. Lafayette Street. Anyone from the community is invited to attend. For further information please contact Robert Brock at 937-776-5067 or camdenfamilylions@gmail.com.

Fourth Monday

•The Twin Valley Community Local School Board of Education regular board meetings will be held in the Twin Valley South Media Center at 6 p.m. on the fourth Monday of each month. The November/December meeting will be held on Monday, Dec. 4, at 6 p.m. Remaining meeting date is Dec. 4.

•The Preble County Mental Health and Recovery Board holds the Board meeting the fourth Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the board office, 225 N. Barron St., Eaton. Call 456-6827 to confirm the meeting.

•The Preble County District Library Board of Trustees will meet monthly on the fourth Monday. All board meetings take place at 7 p.m. at the Library Administrative Resource Center at 450 S. Barron Street, Eaton. Remaining meeting schedule for 2017: Nov. 27. The board will not meet in December.

Monday and Wednesday

•The Preble County Board of Commissioners meets in regular session every Monday and Wednesday in the commission chambers on the first floor of the Preble County Courthouse, 101 E. Main St., Eaton, starting at 9 a.m. and continuing until 4:30 p.m. or until its business is concluded. The board does not generally meet when the dates coincide with holidays, but interested parties should call the commission office at 456-8143 to confirm whether the meeting has been canceled.

First Monday

•The “We Care” Cancer Support Group meets at 7 p.m. the first Monday of each month at Harborside Care Center, 101 Mills Place, New Lebanon. Everyone is welcome. For more information, contact Linda at 687-2719 or Chris at 687-2253.

Second and fourth Monday

•The Jackson Township Board of Trustees, Preble County, will hold their regular meetings on the second and fourth Monday of each month at 7:30 p.m. All meetings are open to the public.

Third Monday

•The Tri-County North Board of Education regular board meetings will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the Tri-County North lecture room. Remaining meeting date for 2017 is Dec. 18.

Fourth Monday

•Meetings of Downtown Eaton, Inc. are held the fourth Monday of each month, at 7 p.m. at the Habitat for Humanity office in Eaton.

Second Monday

•Eaton Ladies Auxiliary Post 8066 meets at 6 p.m. the second Monday of each month at the Post Home. New members are being accepted. The public is invited to join in for a good time at the Auxiliary’s weekly Saturday evening meals from 6-8 p.m.

First and third Tuesday

•Priddy-Walters American Legion Post 665, West Manchester, meets the first and third Tuesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. Members are encouraged to attend. Veterans looking for a home Legion are invited to attend. The post encourages younger veterans and active duty to become members.

•The Eaton Optimist Club meets at 6:30 p.m.

Second Tuesday

•The Board of Twin Township Trustees will have their regular monthly meetings on the second Tuesday of each month. The meetings will be at 1251 Ohio 503 North in West Alexandria at 6 p.m. Notices of any special, emergency or executive meetings will be posted at the Township House on the bulletin board at the front of the building. The public is welcome to attend the meetings.

•The West Alexandria Friends of the Library meet the second Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at the West Alexandria Library at 16 N. Main St.

•The Preble County Board of Developmental Disabilities will hold regular board meetings at 6 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at the board’s administrative offices located at 200 Eaton-Lewisburg Road, Eaton.The board has adopted a policy for public participation in DD board meetings, requiring 24 hours notice. For more information, see the News/Information tab on the website at www.prebledd.org or contact the board offices at 456-5891 for a copy of the policy,

•The Lewisburg Historical Society meets the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. Meetings are held at the Depot across from the Lewisburg Park. Everyone is welcome to attend.

•The Board of Twin Township Trustees will hold their regular monthly meetings at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at 1251 Ohio 503 North, West Alexandria. Notices of any special, emergency or executive meetings will be posted on the Township House bulletin board at the front of the building. The public is welcome to attend the meetings.

Fourth Tuesday

•L&M Products, Inc. Board of Directors meet at 8 a.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at 201 E. Lexington Road, Eaton. Meetings are open to the public.

•The National Trail Local School District Board of Education will meet on the fourth Tuesday of each month for the calendar year 2017, at 6:30 p.m., at the National Trail K-12 facility, 6940 Oxford-Gettysburg Rd., New Paris.

Second Wednesday

•The regular meetings for the Harrison Township Board of Trustees will be held the second Wednesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. at the Township Hall in Roselawn Cemetery, 601 Main St., Lewisburg.

Third Wednesday

•The Board of Public Affairs of the Village of Eldorado will meet the third Wednesday of each month at 5:30 p.m.

•The Preble Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors conducts monthly Board Meetings at 7 a.m. the third Wednesday of each month (except as noted with an asterisk) at the Preble SWCD Office, 1651 N. Barron St., Eaton. Meeting Dates for 2018 will be: Jan. 17, Feb. 21, March 21, April 18, May 16, June 13*, July 18, Aug. 15, Sept. 12*, Oct. 17, Nov. 21, Dec. 12*. For additional information contact the district office at 937-456-5159.

Fourth Wednesday

•A support group for parents of school-age children with disabilities will be held the fourth Wednesday of each month at noon at the Preble County Engineer’s Office. The purpose of the meetings is to share common concerns.

•The regular monthly meetings of the Preble County Educational Service Center Governing Board will be the fourth Wednesday of each month (except where noted) at 5:30 p.m. at the PC Educational Service Center, 597 Hillcrest Drive, Eaton.

Last Wednesday of each month

•The Blue Star Mothers of Ohio, Preble County Chapter meetings will be the last Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the YMCA, 450 Washington-Jackson Road, Eaton.

Thursdays

•The community is invited to attend FOA in Preble County. The weekly meeting embrace, families, friends, individuals struggling with addiction in order to promote recovery, support and advocacy. The group meets weekly on Thursday evenings from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Eaton First Church of God at 601 E. Lexington Road For more information contact FOAfamilies.org.

•The West Alexandria Fire Department will host Bingo every Thursday night at the West Alexandria Fire Department. Doors open at 5 p.m. with early birds beginning at 6 p.m. Bingo will run until 9 p.m. and feature pull tab options.

First Thursday (even no.)

•The Fiscal and Executive Committees of the Preble County Family and Children First Council meet on the first Thursday of even-numbered months at 1500 Park Ave., Eaton. The Fiscal Committee meetings begin promptly at 9 a.m. and the Executive Committee meetings begin at 11 a.m. The purpose of the meetings are financial monitoring and governance/supervision, respectively. Meetings are open to the public.

First Thursday

•American Legion Auxiliary, Post #215 will meet the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. Members are invited to come see the new ideas each month.

•The Moms’ Club meets the first Thursday of each month at 9:30 a.m. at McDonald’s, 1317 N. Barron St., Eaton. The club is a social group that was formed to provide a supportive community for mothers and their children. The group comes together to make new friends for themselves and their children, to help and support one another, and have fun along the way. The Moms’ Club offers monthly meetings, play groups, outings, Moms only activities, and community service projects that benefit women and children. For more information, contact Erica Hargis at momsclub1@gmail.com or go to a meeting.

•The Compassionate Friends Valley View Chapter will hold monthly meetings the first Thursday of every month, from 7-8:30 p.m. at Germantown Senior Center, 33 N. Cherry St. in Germantown.

Third Thursday

•A Parkinson’s Support group will be held the third Thursday of each month at 3 p.m. at the Eaton Senior Center, 800 E. St. Clair Street. Contact Jim Straszheim, 937-456-6352 or 937-456-4947 for additional information.

•The Preble Shawnee Local School District Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the board office, 124 Bloomfield St., Camden.

Fourth Thursday

•The Preble County Republican Women will meet the fourth Thursday of each month (except July and August) at the Engineer’s Building on Preble Drive, Eaton. Anyone interested in joining the club is welcome and should call 839-4658 for more information.

•The Preble County Chapter of People First invites all persons with disabilities and interested parties to its monthly meetings on the fourth Thursday of each month. The group meets at 7 p.m. at the Woodview Commons Community Room, 307 Eaton-Lewisburg Road, Eaton. People First encourages self-advocacy and community involvement for persons with disabilities. For more information, contact Holly Comley at 456-7141 or Rhonda Brantley at 456-6611.

First Friday

•The Preble County Park District Board meets at 9 a.m. the first Friday of every month at the Eaton City Municipal Building, Little Chamber Office, 328 N. Maple St., Eaton. The public is invited to attend.

First, second Saturday

•Somers Rebekah Lodge #125, 230 S. Main St., Camden, will have an “all-you-can-eat” breakfast the first and second Saturdays of each month, with serving from 7-11 a.m. Included in the meal will be sausage, biscuits and gravy, fried potatoes, scrambled eggs, pancakes, orange juice and coffee. The cost is $5 for adults and $4 for children.

Second Saturday

All General Motors/Delphi retirees are welcome to attend a monthly retirees breakfast at 9-11 a.m., at the Dixie Diner, 595 W. Main St., New Lebanon, the second Saturday of each month.

Third Saturday

Commodore Preble Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution meets on the third Saturday of each month except February, July and September at 1 p.m. at the Eaton Branch Library Meeting Room, 301 North Barron St., Eaton. The DAR is a non-profit, lineage based organization that extends help with attaining proof of your ancestor who fought or aided the American Revolution. Questions? Call Debra Crumbaker at 937-452-5531.