Suspicious vehicle stop leads to drugs, weapon charges

WEST ALEXANDRIA — A 39-year-old wanted on drug charges in Butler County was arrested after a traffic stop earlier this month and remains in custody in the Preble County Jail.

On Dec. 15, at approximately 10:09 a.m., deputies stopped a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of Stover Road, according to Sheriff Mike Simpson. The driver was found to have a suspended Ohio driver’s license and a warrant for his arrest for failure to appear on a dangerous drug charge in Butler County.

During a search, deputies located a baggie of suspected methamphetamine in the driver’s jacket pocket, Simpson reported, and during a consent search of the vehicle, deputies located drug paraphernalia and a loaded .38 caliber revolver under the driver’s seat of the vehicle, according to Simpson.

The driver was transported to the Preble County Jail. During the booking process, he was found to have concealed suspected marijuana inside his underwear, Simpson said.

The driver, Clint E. Minter, 39 and currently at large, was charged in Eaton Municipal Court with the crimes including having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a government facility, a third-degree felony; carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.

Minter has an extensive criminal history, according to Simpson.

A female in the vehicle was issued a misdemeanor citation for possession of marijuana and released.

Minter http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/12/web1_Clint-Minter20171227232942670.jpg Minter