One killed in crash

PREBLE COUNTY — An 33-year-old Eaton man died as a result of a three-vehicle crash on U.S. 127 on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

According to reports, Ohio State Highway Patrol Sergeant Chris Colbert identified the victim as John M. Crank, and said he was not wearing his seatbelt.

Troopers said the crash happened around 10:50 a.m. on Tuesday, north of Antioch Road. According to reports, the Ford Expedition driven by Crank was going north on U.S. 127 when the driver lost control, over-corrected, went left-of-center and hit a semi truck. The SUV then hit another vehicle, according to reports.

Crank was ejected from his vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to troopers, who said the drivers of the semi and third vehicle were not injured.

The crash closed both north and south lanes of U.S. 127 for several hours on Tuesday.