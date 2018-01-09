Eaton MVCTC FFA wins 5th in the Nation

EATON — The Eaton MVCTC FFA Parliamentary Procedure Team ended 2017 with a bang. First, they received first place ratings at the sub-district and district level, moving on to win the Ohio FFA State Parliamentary Procedure contest to qualify for the national competition, where they placed fifth in the nation and were recognized as a Gold Rating Chapter.

The National Parliamentary Procedure is known to many as the “Super Bowl of Leadership Development Events.”

Members of the team included Andrew Brooks, Blake Whitesell, Daphne Durham, Trent Broermann, Cole Whitesell, and Katelyn Niehaus.

In addition to the outstanding competition results, all team members were given membership in the American Institute of Parliamentarians and those members with a qualifying score earned the title of “Accredited Parliamentarian.” Those Eaton MVCTC FFA members earning the American Association of Parliamentarians accreditation were Andrew Brooks, Cole Whitesell, and Katelyn Niehaus.

The event was held in conjunction with the 90th National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis. Dr. Daniel Foster with Penn State University served as superintendent of this year’s event. The members of the national winning team each received cash awards to recognize their success in the event. The cash awards and the parliamentary procedure event are sponsored by TransCanada.

The National FFA Parliamentary Procedure LDE tests students’ ability to effectively communicate ideas during a meeting. Components included an intense knowledge exam of parliamentary law, an 11 minute demonstration of parliamentary procedure, oral questions, a tested meeting minutes scenario, as well as a team problem solving activity. The event, held at the Hyatt Regency and Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, is one of many educational activities at the National FFA Convention & Expo in which FFA members practice the lessons taught in agricultural education classes.

Eaton MVCTC FFA Advisor Rebecca Holbrook explained, “After winning the Preble/Montgomery County sub-district contest the team competed at the District contest which encompasses seven counties. They placed first there and hence represented at the state contest at Ohio State University. By winning first in the state they also won the right to represent Ohio in the National FFA Parliamentary Procedure Contest held in Indianapolis.

“That is where they placed fifth in the nation and were awarded a gold rating. In addition to conducting a meeting in which they had to correctly execute according to Robert’s Rules of Order. They also had a team activity, and individual tests. Three students scored so high on the test that they have been given the accreditation from the American Parliamentarian Association.

“They put in hundreds of hours preparing for the contest as a group as well as studying individually. This is the best an Ohio team has placed since 1978.”

Team member Katelyn Niehaus said,”This has been a truly amazing experience. Getting to go to nationals and compete with other teams who were the best in their state was awesome. I will always remember these memories and friends I’ve made.”

Cole Whitesell added, “The memories that I made will last a lifetime. Although not everyone will understand what we do, as long as each of us know what we accomplished, that’s all that matters. We all have gained a power in knowledge that will take us far in the future.”

“The experience that I have gotten over the past year with parliamentary procedure has been wonderful. This is a skill that I can use for the rest of my life. Our team has a wonderful bond and we have made so many memories over the past year,” Trent Broermann said.

Daphne Durham added, “Parliamentary procedure is something that will stay with me for the rest of my life and I am more than grateful for the experience. My team members and coach helped make this journey a very memorable one. I am proud of all that we have accomplished.”

“Competing in this contest was a great experience! I learned so much in preparing for this contest. I’m proud of my teammates as this was an amazing experience,” Andrew Brooks said.

Holbrook also had a Farm & Agribusiness Management Team compete. They placed 18th in the nation and were awarded silver. The students took a three-hour exam individually, as well as completing a 60 minute team activity.

“This was grueling. They were tested on all areas of Agribusiness including budgets, projections, taxes, depreciation, tax schedules, itemized deductions, etc. Team members were: Drew Kahle, Kendale Hamilton, Gabriel Hoff, and Rebecca Wright. Aason Hendrich was the National Winner of the Agriculture Mechanics Entrepreneurship in Repair and Maintenance,” she said.

The team was also recognized for their achievements during the December Eaton Board of Education meeting. http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/01/web1_Eaton-FFA1.jpg The team was also recognized for their achievements during the December Eaton Board of Education meeting. http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/01/web1_Eaton-FFA2.jpg The Eaton MVCTC FFA Parliamentary Procedure Team recently competed at nationals, where they placed fifth in the nation. According to their advisor, this is the best an Ohio team has done since 1978. http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/01/web1_Eaton-FFA3.jpg The Eaton MVCTC FFA Parliamentary Procedure Team recently competed at nationals, where they placed fifth in the nation. According to their advisor, this is the best an Ohio team has done since 1978. http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/01/web1_Eaton-FFA4.jpg

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH