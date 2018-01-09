Baby, it’s cold outside — at least it was the first week or so of the new year. Preble County was blanketed in snow to welcome 2018 in style. While the snow made for a beautiful sight, unforgiving temperatures also overtook the area. As the second week of 2018 comes to a close, warmer than normal temperatures were forecast to switch the weather from snowy to rainy — and then back again. Remember to be prepared regardless of what Mother Nature throws at us this winter. Some winter preparedness tips include: wearing layers when working or going outside — frostbite can happen within 30 minutes. Drive slowly and carefully, carry a winter survival kit, make sure your cell phone is always charged, and listen to the snow emergency levels. If you do not have to go outside in the wintry weather, then don’t. Remember to enjoy the snow, but stay safe above all else.

http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/01/web1_Snow1.jpg Baby, it’s cold outside — at least it was the first week or so of the new year. Preble County was blanketed in snow to welcome 2018 in style. While the snow made for a beautiful sight, unforgiving temperatures also overtook the area. As the second week of 2018 comes to a close, warmer than normal temperatures were forecast to switch the weather from snowy to rainy — and then back again. Remember to be prepared regardless of what Mother Nature throws at us this winter. Some winter preparedness tips include: wearing layers when working or going outside — frostbite can happen within 30 minutes. Drive slowly and carefully, carry a winter survival kit, make sure your cell phone is always charged, and listen to the snow emergency levels. If you do not have to go outside in the wintry weather, then don’t. Remember to enjoy the snow, but stay safe above all else. Kelsey Kimbler | The Register-Herald