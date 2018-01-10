RH Editor recognized by ESC

EATON — The Preble County Educational Service Center Board of Education named Eddie Mowen Jr., editor of The Register-Herald, to the 2017 OSBA Media Honor Roll during a meeting on Friday, Dec. 22.

Board member Eric Green introduced Mowen Jr. and presented him with the certificate.

Green read the following resolution, “Whereas, in each community, the public schools are shaped by that community to provide the most appropriate and effective education for the schoolchildren who attend those schools.

“Whereas, public schools are dependent upon the community’s support in countless ways, including support in setting goals for the education of our children, in establishing successful volunteer and booster programs at the schools, for funding of facilities and operations, and in the election of qualified school board members.

“Whereas, much of the community’s knowledge and opinions about the public schools depend on responsible reporting by local news media representatives who decide which news to share with the community, how much attention will be focused on various issues and what the tone of the reporting will be.

“Therefore now be it resolved, that the Preble County Educational Service Center Board of Education names Eddie Mowen Jr., Editor, The Register-Herald to the 2017 OSBA Media Honor Roll, calling attention to the ongoing responsible and exemplary nature of reporting on this community’s public schools.

“We express our appreciation for your balanced and accurate approach to sharing with this community both the challenges facing our schools and the successes achieved by the staff and students. Your work has aided this community in focusing on the goal of providing the best public schools we can for every child who attends them.”

“On behalf of this board and all of our county schools, I appreciate you for all of your hard work and efforts. It has been an honor serving with you over the years, not only at The Register-Herald, but through your outreach with the community,” Green said.

Board Vice-President Kevin Johnston added, “You’re at so many events and you spend so much time with the kids in Preble County. You see them at the sporting events and you know them on the streets. You know the players and everybody. You are a great representative to get this.

“It is a small token, but I know how long I have known you and you have been right out in the front every time. Thank you.”

Preble County Educational Service Center Board of Educated named Eddie Mowen Jr., Editor of The Register-herald to the 2017 OSBA Media Honor Roll during a meeting on Friday, Dec. 22. http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/01/web1_Ed1.jpg Preble County Educational Service Center Board of Educated named Eddie Mowen Jr., Editor of The Register-herald to the 2017 OSBA Media Honor Roll during a meeting on Friday, Dec. 22.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH