Lewisburg welcomes new mayor

LEWISBURG — Longtime Village of Lewisburg Mayor Pat Putnam resigned from his position, effective Dec. 31, 2017. In his letter he stated “personal and professional obligations” as the reason for his resignation. Previous Village Council Member Marsha Jones was named his replacement.

Jones is a lifelong Lewisburg resident and a graduate of Twin Valley North High School. She attended Wright State University and obtained numerous business and health related certifications. She has worked for Cargill Premix and Nutrition for over 27 years.

She married her husband “Pete” in September of 1985. In November of the same year they purchased a house in Lewisburg, where they have made a home with their two year old Golden Retriever “Daisy Mae.”

Together the Jones’ have two daughters, a son, four grandsons, two granddaughters, a great-grandson, and great-granddaughter.

She has been affiliated with the village for 59 years. In 2017, she completed the second year of her second term on Lewisburg Village Council. She served on the Ways and Means Committee and as council representative to the Lewisburg Zoning Board.

She also has served as a Trustee and Fund Raising Chairperson for Tri-County North Community Association, is a member of Lewisburg Area Alumni Scholarship Selection Committee, Lewisburg Historical Society, and Bicentennial Committee. She has also worked with Lewisburg Neighbor Night and Area Council of Churches Food Bank and has participated in Brown Memorial Library Book Discussion.

When asked why she is the most qualified person for the position, she answered, “I am a lifelong resident of Lewisburg with a desire to serve our community. I respect and appreciate the team leading our administration and intend to offer my capabilities in collaboration to advance our village towards excellence. The opportunity to travel outside our community has offered an enlightening perspective to our potential.

“The local economy and availability of services to our citizens is a concern. I look forward to contributing to vitalization of local economic development. Lewisburg is situated in a prime location to grow at a managed pace while maintaining the charm and quality of life sought in villages our size.

“Preservation of our proud history and plentiful resources for today and the future is a priority. My goal is to efficiently respond to our diverse citizens with positive, effective resolution to enhance their daily lives. I welcome residents and visitors with hospitality to cooperatively benefit our village.”

Jones has served as village council president for the past four years. When Putnam resigned, it became her responsibility to fulfill the remaining two year term.

“I began attending village council meetings to be informed. A council seat opened up and I was honored to fill the position. I have looked to Mayor Putnam as a mentor. Mayor Putnam has served us well and will be missed, but I am honored to serve as mayor of the Village of Lewisburg,” Jones said.

“The Village of Lewisburg has a sound foundation. The village administration works together to serve our residents. Our village has many organizations that step up to fulfill needs in our town. I would like to build on these solid ethics to make Lewisburg a safe, healthy and desirable place to live, work and visit.

“My travels thru North America and Western Europe have given me the opportunity to observe various lifestyles. I realize the potential our community has. Communities that have a balance of work, recreation and socialization stood out as being healthy and fulfilled.

“Thank you for the opportunity to serve as Mayor of Lewisburg. We invite you to visit our village and join in our 200th birthday celebration,” Jones said.

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

