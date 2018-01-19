News briefs

TVCLSD meetings

The Twin Valley Community Local School Board of Education has announced its monthly meetings will be held the fourth Monday of each month, in the Twin Valley South Media Center at 6 p.m. Exceptions are the May meeting, which will be held on Tuesday, May 29, at 6 p.m. and the November/December meeting, which will be held on Monday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m. The 2018 meeting dates are Feb. 26, March 26, April 23, May 29, June 25, July 23, Aug. 27, Sept.24, Oct. 22 and Dec. 3.

PCSO meeting

The Preble County Sheriff’s Office Volunteer Peace Officer Dependents Fund Board will meet on Friday, Jan. 26, at 10:30 a.m. The meeting will be held at Eaton Fire Station #2, 397 West Lexington Road, in Eaton and is open to the public.

Park District meeting changes

The Preble County Park District is making the following changes to the February and March meeting dates: the meeting scheduled for Feb. 2 will be changed to Friday, Jan. 26. The meeting scheduled for March 2 will be changed to Monday, March 12. Both meetings will be held in the Eaton City Building starting at 9 a.m. All meetings are open to the public.