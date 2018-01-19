TVS fruit sale a success

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Twin Valley South MVCTC FFA Chapter’s annual Fruit Sale started on Oct. 12 and ended on Nov. 3.

This fundraiser is their most popular sale. They sell a variety of food such as jerky, cheese, BBQ sauce and, of course, fruit. In addition, they sell red poinsettias as well.

To add some competition to the sale they offer incentives; members who sell $250 get to be a part of a Wings Etc. Wing Bar, $400 receives the Wing Bar and a trip to Skyzone, $600 receives the wing bar, Skyzone trip, and their choice of a chapter hoodie or ball cap. They award the top three sellers a plaque and a gift card.

The chapter made a goal to sell $15,000, which they exceeded with an amount of $16,976.50. The Chapter would like to thank everyone who bought from their fruit sale, as they are supporting the future generations of leaders.