DAR honors Vietnam veterans

NEW PARIS — Vietnam War Era veterans at the American Legion Post 360 in New Paris recently were presented with Presidential proclamations and lapel pins as a part of the Vietnam War Veterans 50th Anniversary Commemorative Partners Program. This is a nationwide program, and through this program DAR hopes to award all of the local Vietnam War Era veterans with their proclamations and pins. Pictured are two of the Commodore Preble Chapter DAR members along with some of the veterans at New Paris. DAR is a service organization for those who can prove their lineage back to a patriot who either served or provided aid during the American Revolution. Interested women may contact Regent Debra Crumbaker at 937-452-5531 for more information.

