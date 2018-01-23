No life-threatening injuries in Camden crash

CAMDEN — At approximately 4:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16, emergency personnel were dispatched to a crash on U.S. 127, just south of Main Street in Camden.

Initial reports indicated a male driver of a white Ford Ranger was traveling northbound when he lost control of his vehicle and went into the southbound lane, striking a semi car hauler. The truck traveled to the east side of the roadway, while the car hauler traveled to the west side of roadway.

On Tuesday, Jan. 16, Camden Police Chief Matt Spurlock reported the cause of the accident was believed to be driver inattention, though it was unknown whether the driver had fallen asleep or had a medical emergency.

“Witnesses are not saying that he went off the side of the road. At first we thought he went off the east side and over-corrected, getting slipped up in the snow there. I went through this piece of roadway and I did not see any slick spots, so I do not think weather was a factor,” Spurlock reported.

CareFlight was called to the scene as the driver of the Ford Ranger was trapped inside his vehicle. The driver of the truck sustained cuts and broken bones, but was coherent when Camden-Somers EMS extracted him from his vehicle. The driver of the semi did not sustain any injuries.

Spurlock reported the driver of the white Ford Ranger was Mason Taylor, 26, from Brookville. The truck is property of NAPA Auto Parts and was Taylor’s work truck.

The driver of the semi truck was Emory Brown, 49, from Eaton. Brown was driving through Performance Transport in Camden.

Taylor was transported to Kettering Medical Center by CareFlight. While Spurlock has not been able to speak to Taylor personally, he was able to confirm that none of Taylor’s injuries were life threatening (to his knowledge), and that Taylor did sustain injuries such as broken bones.

Spurlock reported Taylor was determined the at-fault driver. Charges filed included traveling left of center, failure to control, and no safety belt.

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

