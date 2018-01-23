Parenting program offered in Preble County

GREENVILLE — Parents and caregivers of preschool and school-age children in Darke, Miami, and Preble Counties now have access to a dynamic program offered by Recovery and Wellness Centers of Midwest Ohio. “The Incredible Years” program promotes social and emotional learning, emotion regulation and problem solving. “The Incredible Years” program is being funded by the Ohio Children’s Trust Fund.

“The Incredible Years” program is free for parents and offers a supportive environment to help them learn to manage their children’s behavior needs, including: Anger Management, Succeeding in School, Making New Friends, Talking with Friends & Being Friendly, Problem Solving, and Understanding Feelings.

“We are proud to offer a program that strengthens our families by promoting children’s social, emotional, and language development,” said Vickie Martin, PCC-S, LSW, Darke County Clinical Director, Recovery & Wellness Centers of Midwest Ohio.“Our parents will learn valuable skills at no cost as a result of the generous support from the Ohio Children’s Trust Fund.”

Groups are forming now in Darke, Miami and Preble Counties. For information, contact Recovery & Wellness Centers of Midwest Ohio: Darke County 937-548-1635, Miami County 937-335-0361, and Preble County 937-456-7694.

This program is supported and funded by the Ohio Children’s Trust Fund Western Ohio Regional Prevention Council that consists of 13 counties: Allen, Auglaize, Hardin, Mercer, Darke, Shelby, Logan, Miami, Champaign, Clark, Greene, Montgomery, and Preble. The mission of the Ohio Children’s Trust Fund is to prevent child abuse and neglect through investing in strong communities, healthy families and safe children.