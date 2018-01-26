CAP changes name

DAYTON — Miami Valley Community Action Partnership, formerly Community Action Partnership of the Greater Dayton Area, officially finalized the organization’s name change earlier this month.

The decision was proposed to the agency’s board of trustees by President and CEO Cherish Cronmiller in late 2017.

“We feel like ‘Miami Valley’ better illustrates our service to the area,” Cronmiller said. “People often confused us as a Dayton-only organization and didn’t realize we have offices in four counties and offer services in a total of nine counties.”

Aside from adding clarity to the scope of those helped through Miami Valley Community Action Partnership’s (MVCAP) services, the change reflects a more streamlined approach in marketing the agency.

“It’s far easier to abbreviate for day-to-day purposes,” added Cronmiller.

This marks the second name change for the organization, which started in 1964 as Supporting Council of Preventative Effort (SCOPE) before becoming Community Action Partnership of the Greater Dayton Area in 2003.

Anyone wanting to visit MVCAP’s main website can continue to go to the “capdayton.org” address or add the new “maimivalleycap.org” as both will go to the same location. The agency’s social media sites (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) have all been updated to reflect the name change.