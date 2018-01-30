EBOE discuss MVCTC and summer hours

EATON — Lisa Noble was elected Eaton Community Schools Board President during an organizational meeting on Monday, Jan. 8. Terry Parks will serve as her vice-president.

The oath of office was also administered to newly-elected board members: Eric Beeghly, Darrell Durham, and Lisa Noble.

During the regular meeting, the board discussed committee membership with the St. Clair Foundation regarding the tennis court project.

Noble said, “With the foundation we will be meeting on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. I’m not sure we have any other Tuesdays scheduled so far, but that is the date we will move forward with that. The St. Clair Foundation is fine for the board to name committee members. We’re looking to have two board members and I believe, Eric Beeghly, you were interested.”

Beeghly noted he was, and Noble stated she would put him on the report. There was no further discussion on the matter.

During his Miami Valley Career Technology Center Report, Vice-President Parks noted, “On Dec. 21, the superintendent and one of his assistants met with the OFCC, the Ohio Facilities Construction Committee, to get the ball rolling on the new additions they’re going to have. If you remember correctly, I was a little concerned about going through these people, but we got a certain amount of money from them, opposed to funding it on our own.

“We have architects who have been doing an outstanding job working with the OFCC. Any time they question anything, [our architects] do a really good job of getting them to see things our way. They are very interested in getting started and I like the fact that Dr. Nick Weldy has been talking with businesses that their strengths lie in areas where they are going out and talking to these people and they’re going to determine who is going to come in as a support group and help us.

“I think it is a good plan and we’re off to a good start. We’ll see where it ends up, but I have high hopes that by the time they’re done, CTC will be even better than what it is now.”

He added, there is a “lot to do” and “a lot of money will be spent,” but Parks believes it is for the betterment of MVCTC and area students.

Treasurer Rachel Tait then gave a report on proposed summer hours.

“I just wanted to give an update to everybody. At the last board meeting we had discussed moving forward on doing the four 10-hour days for the summer,” she said. “We’ve received some feedback from the union and they were inquiring about us charging them only one day for working the 10 hours.

“What we were discussing before was if they worked a 10 hour day they would be charged a day and a quarter for the day. I know that before we had discussed the day and a quarter, because it is 10 hours and when we look at the 40-hour work week, they are getting credit for the 40 hours, they are working the 40 hours, and so it would coincide with how we do our leave currently that it would be the full 40 hours that they would be charged — vacation, personal, and sick days on the work weeks.

“They also inquired about how the days would be reported to SERS. The way that it would be reported to SERS, is that they would physically work four days so that is what we would report. SERS runs the year through June, so you’re really looking at June instead of working five days, working a total of four days, so those are four less days reported to SERS. Starting next year, in July, those are four less days reported to SERS.

“However, for full-time employees, once they reach 120 days for they year they have reached their full credit, so it really should not be an issue for our union members.”

The board of education will meet again on Monday, Feb. 12, at 6 p.m. in Hollingsworth East Elementary.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH