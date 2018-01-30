Camden PD reports on recent arrests

CAMDEN — Camden Police Chief Matt Spurlock recently reported on several arrests made in the village in recent weeks.

On Tuesday, Jan. 9, Justin McTeer, 34, and Katherine Steele, 29, were both arrested at 56 N. Shawnee Plains. Officers arrived on scene to serve an active arrest warrant on McTeer. After gaining entry into the house officers located drug paraphernalia and drug abuse instruments.

McTeer was arrested on his active warrant and charges of drug paraphernalia and drug abuse instruments. Steele was arrested on one count of drug abuse instrument and drug paraphernalia, according to Spurlock.

On Wednesday, Jan. 10, Willie Harris Jr., 45, was arrested at 628 McGuire Dr., on an active arrest warrant from Butler County. Harris was taken into custody without incident.

Also on Jan. 10, Jason DeBord Jr., 24, was arrested for aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Sgt. Brad Brown initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Debord Jr. The department’s drug-detecting K-9, Bandit, alerted to to the odor of illegal narcotics and a subsequent search led to the discovery of a scale with a white substance on it, a small baggie with presumed methamphetamine, and more.

On Thursday, Jan. 11, Ricky Baxley, 37, and Michael Yates, 37, were both arrested at 628 McGuire Dr. Officers were on scene on an unrelated incident when both Baxley and Yates were found to have active arrest warrants. Yates was housed at the Preble County Jail on his warrant. Baxley was housed at the jail on his warrant and was also found in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Also on Jan. 11, Jason Black, 30, of Hamilton, was arrested. Officers made contact on a traffic stop with Black. Black was driving under a 12-point license suspension. Black was taken into custody at the scene without incident.

On Tuesday, Jan. 16, Willie Harris III, 25, of 669 Rose Blvd., was arrested after being investigated on a criminal damaging charge. Harris III went to his grandfathers residence and caused damage to property. While on scene Harris III also threatened to cause harm to his grandfather. Harris III was arrested and booked in the jail on one count of domestic violence and one count of criminal damaging.

Also on Jan. 16, Matthew Sholly, 34, was arrested, after officers were dispatched to Central Ave. and Lafayette St. on a hit and run, where a vehicle had struck a pedestrian.

Upon arrival the victim was already being medically attended to by members of the Camden-Somers Twp Fire and EMS, according to Spurlock. The victim was able to advise officers that the suspect vehicle was a black SUV and after the hit and run, the vehicle continued east on West Central Ave.

After patrolling the area officers were unsuccessful in locating the vehicle in question, Spurlock reported. At this time officers responded to the Camden Police Department to review the cameras.

”During reviewing the camera, we were able to identify the suspect vehicle as a black Honda Pilot registered to Matthew Sholly,” Spurlock said.

Officers responded to Sholly’s residence and took him to the department for questioning. Sholly admitted to the incident and advised he was unaware he hit a person. Sholly was taken into custody at the Camden Police Department.

Sholly’s charges include: three counts of driving under suspension, failure to register, turn signal, failure to yield to pedestrian, headlights required, leaving the scene of an accident and falsification, according to Spurlock.

“I am extremely proud of our officers on the quick work that was put into this case. Within 45 minutes of this incident we were able to locate our suspect,” Spurlock said.

“Sgt. Brown is known for his investigative skills and he proved it once again on a job well done.”

On Wednesday, Jan. 17, Joshua D. Taylor, 20, of Camden was arrested. Taylor was a passenger in a vehicle involved in a traffic stop. After investigation, Taylor was found to be in possession of drugs. Taylor was charged with one count of each possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Friday, Jan. 19, Mickey Merrill, 45, was arrested in the 100 block of S. Main St. Officers responded to the area for some type of dispute. Upon arrival officers spoke to the victim, Robert Lowery, 48, of Middletown. Lowery advised he and Merrill had been in a disagreement and she began to strike him with her fists on his face and neck area.

Merrill admitted to the assault and advised it was self defense. A witness on scene advised that Merrill did assault Lowery. Merrill was taken into custody for assault.

Also on Jan. 19, Joshua D. Taylor, 20, of Camden was arrested on Rose Blvd. Taylor was found to be in possession of $428 in cash he acknowledged was stolen. Taylor also made a statement threatening the victim with serious harm. Taylor was taken into custody and will face one count of each receiving stolen property and aggravated menacing, according to Spurlock.

Baxley http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/01/web1_Baxley-mug2018128182631370.jpg Baxley Debord http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/01/web1_Debord-mug2018128182631710.jpg Debord Harris III http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/01/web1_harris-III-jan182018128182631983.jpg Harris III Harris Jr. http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/01/web1_Harris-Jr-jan1020182018128182632237.jpg Harris Jr. Taylor http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/01/web1_Josh-Taylor-Mug2018128182632481.jpg Taylor McTeer http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/01/web1_mcteer-mug2018128182632728.jpg McTeer Sholly http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/01/web1_sholly-mug2018128182632983.jpg Sholly Steele http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/01/web1_Steele-2018-mug2018128182633217.jpg Steele Yates http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/01/web1_Yates-Mug2018128182633487.jpg Yates

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH.

