TVS student places first in interview competition

WEST ALEXANDRIA — On Nov. 7, four ambitious members of Twin Valley South’s MVCTC FFA chapter suited up in official dress and headed to St. Mary’s to compete in the District Job Interview CDE.

These members were Tazia Blaylock, Ben Bittner, Chyann Kendal, and Kallen Pitz.

This contest is designed to simulate a real world employee hiring process. The contestants have to apply for a job. These jobs can range from engineering to being a dog walker. They are to create a cover letter, resume, and fill out an application. Contestants also go through the interviewing process.

They are judged on how they respond to questions, how they introduce themselves, and communication skills. TVS members did extremely well in this competition. This was Ben Bittner, Tazia Blaylock, and Kallen Pitz’ first time competing in the Job Interview CDE.

Each member competed against 18 or more students in their grade level for who had the best cover letter, resume, employment application and personal interview. Bittner placed 8th out of 18 students in the Freshman division, Pitz placed ninth out of 24 in the Sophomore student division, Blaylock placed 9th in the Junior division out of 22, and Chyann placed first out of 23 students.

Chyann advanced to the State Contest on Saturday, Dec. 2 to represent our district.

http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/02/web1_Interview.jpg