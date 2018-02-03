Booths available for annual Business Expo

EATON — Plans for the annual Preble County Chamber of Commerce Business Expo are under way, and booths are filling up fast.

This year’s Expo is set for Friday, April 13, and Saturday, April 14, in the Expo Building on the Preble County Fairgrounds in Eaton.

The event includes a wide variety of businesses, nonprofits, service groups and local organizations participating. Vendors include lawn, garden and landscaping companies, insurance and banking institutions, home repair and improvement businesses, healthcare, animals, RVs, auto and motorcycles, technology and marketing companies and more.

Admission is $1. There will be food vendors on site, and new this year, a “Kids Corner” with activities for children.

The Expo runs from 3-8 p.m. on Friday, and from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday.

The Preble County Business Expo is held each year at the Business Expo Center located on the Preble County Fairgrounds in Eaton. This two-day event averages over 90 vendors and attracts over 1,000 attendees each year.

Registration and payment options are now available online. For additional information, or to sign up as an exhibitor, sponsor, or both, visit http://www.preblecountyohio.com/business-expo, or call 937-456-4949.

What: 2018 Preble County Business Expo Where: PC Fairgrounds, Eaton When: Friday, April 13, 3-8 p.m. and Saturday, April 14, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission: $1

