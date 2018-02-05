Winter Crisis Program helps families

DAYTON — The Winter Crisis Program helps low income Ohioans who are threatened with disconnection, have been disconnected or have less than 25 percent supply of bulk fuel in their tank to maintain their utility service.

Ohioans with a gross income at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines ($43,050 for a family of four) are eligible for Winter Crisis. The program helped more than 130,000 Ohioans in 2016 and runs from Nov. 1, 2017 until March 31, 2018.

Miami Valley Community Action Partnership’s (MVCAP) Winter Crisis program, serving Montgomery, Greene, Preble, and Darke counties, is a component of the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP), that assists Ohioans in paying their utility or fuel bills.

The amount of assistance is determined by the number of people in the household, the heating source, or the region of residence.

Ohio households, serviced by a Public Utilities Commission of Ohio-regulated utility, must sign up for the Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus (PIPP Plus) or another payment plan in order to receive emergency benefits. PIPP Plus is an extended payment arrangement helping Ohioans maintain natural gas or electric service.

“Winter started early in the Miami Valley and we know the need for financial assistance with heating bills continues to be critical this year,” said Cherish Cronmiller, CEO of MVCAP.

For more on Winter Crisis, or to apply, call our appointment line at 800-282-0880 or go to capdayton.org.