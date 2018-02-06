Camden seeking to lower speed limit

CAMDEN — The Village of Camden is making moves to lower the speed limit on U.S. 127 through the village to 45 miles per hour. During a meeting on Thursday, Feb. 1, council approved a resolution which will work as the first step in asking the State to lower the speed limit.

“This [resolution] is just one step of one choice to get the speed limit lowered to 45 mph. So, the sooner we get this paperwork in, the sooner that will happen. You can do three readings or do it as an emergency,” Fiscal Officer Rebecca Wilson said.

Council decided to pass the resolution as an emergency, and council member Judy Michael made a motion to pass the resolution “requesting the State of Ohio Director of Transportation to modify the speed limit on State Route 127.”

Council voted to accept the resolution.

Village staff informed council they did a one-call regarding the planned walking path, as well as posting several notices. This encouraged one member of the public to ask for information on the walking path, which council member Kelly Doran was willing to give.

At this point the village is seeking permission from the state to build the walking path and after that they will be seeking grants. The path will run along South Street, up to the roadside park, and (at some point) it will connect to the cemetery. The village is discussing building the path in phases, depending on what funding they can get.

“You can have a considerable loop there — it will be miles. We think we are in a good position here to grab one of those ODNR grants,” Doran said. “We are working to get permission from the State. That land has laid there un-utilized since 1959. It will eventually be paved and there will be some landscaping, I would imagine, some places to stop. We need permission from the State and then the grant and then we can focus on everything else.”

He added, the village could have to contribute $100,000, but in that case the State would match with $500,000. The village’s portion will have to come from general funds, but this is a longterm project, not something which will be built overnight.

When asked why build a walking path instead of just repairing sidewalks, Doran said, “It would be a nice, clear path for whatever you wanted to do. If you go to any community that is doing anything they all have nice parks, nice ball diamonds, walking paths, and stuff like that. To me it is a quality of life issue. If you are going to live here it would be nice to have some amenities.”

Doran added, he is in favor of adding and repairing sidewalks, but he also sees the need for adding places to get people out moving in a safe environment. They will be identifying parts of the sidewalk that needs repairs or replacements.

In other news:

•Village staff has been working to patch potholes and repair roads all over town.

•Staff is working on the Town Hall basement when free from other projects. One room is almost complete.

•Council discussed coming up with a master plan for projects they hope to see completed over the next several years.

•Council voted to adopt Ohio Basic Code 2018 as an emergency.

Camden Village Council will hold their next meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m. in the Town Hall.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

