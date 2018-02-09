County girls basketball teams ready for postseason play

PREBLE COUNTY — Preble County’s five varsity girls basketball teams found out their paths to the state tournament as sectional drawings were held throughout the state on Sunday, Feb. 4.

In Division II, Eaton (6-13) earned the No. 8 seed in the Tecumseh sectional and will play No. 3 seed Springfield Shawnee (14-6) in the opening round on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 3 p.m.

If the Eagles win they will play either No. 5 Kenton Ridge (12-7) or No. 10 Ponitz (10-9) in the second round on Thursday, Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m.

The sectional final is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 7:30 p.m. against either No. 1 seed Tippecanoe (18-2), No. 14 Belmont (2-10) or No. 11 Springfield Northwestern (6-12).

All games will be played at Tecumseh High School.

In Division III, Preble Shawnee (16-5) was tabbed as the No. 7 seed and will meet No. 13 Greenon (8-11) on Thursday, Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m in the Covington sectional. The winner advances to the sectional final on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 7:30 p.m. to play either No. 6 Anna (14-6), No. 9 Arcanum (11-9) or No. 14 Bethel (8-11).

All games will be played at Covington High School.

In Division IV, Tri-County North (9-12) earned the No. 7 seed and will play No. 4 Troy Christian (17-2) in the first round on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 2 p.m. in the Brookville sectional. The winner will meet No. 5 Newton (14-6) on Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. The sectional final is slated for Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 7:30 p.m. against either No. 1 Tri-Village (16-3), No. 12 Jefferson (3-16) or No. 11 Miami Valley (4-13).

National Trail (5-13) is the No. 9 seed and will play No. 3 Covington (15-6) in the opening round on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 11 a.m. The winner will meet No. 8 Twin Valley South (6-12) on Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. The sectional final is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. against either No. 2 Franklin-Monroe (18-2), No. 10 Springfield Catholic Central (5-12) No. 6 Bradford (7-12).

All games will be played at Brookville High School.

District tournaments are scheduled for Friday, March 2 or Saturday, March 3.

Sectional tournaments begin Saturday, Feb. 17

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH

