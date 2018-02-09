TVS MVCTC FFA Chapter collects canned goods

WEST ALEXANDRIA — On Oct. 31, the Twin Valley South FFA chapter held its October meeting — members carved/painted pumpkins, ate terrific food, had a costume contest, and went trick-or-treating for canned goods.

A fun-filled night was a great community service project as well. A group of our members dressed up and went trick-or-treating — not for candy, but canned goods. They roamed the streets of downtown West Alexandria and managed to gather over 600 canned and boxed items for the local food bank.

This event is a great way to help fight hunger, as well as to get our community involved. Members loved to see neighbors smiling, waiting for us to collect their donations.

Before the meeting, members of the chapter gathered together and decorated their own pumpkins. This was a great bonding experience. Members enjoy seeing all the creativity our chapter has. After the pumpkins were done, members enjoyed a meal together. This meal consisted of food coordinated and brought in by our members.

After the meal was the meeting where we recognized the members who dressed up in costume, Preston Glander was awarded the Member of the Month award and the school’s maintenance staff of Jeff Tulley, James Schneider and Paul Nelson were chosen as the Supporters of the Month.

Glander, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Plant and Animal Science Agricultural course and is our chapter’s treasurer. He gave a generous amount of his time toward helping the chapter during Fruit Sale by keeping the financial records accurate. We are grateful to have him on our team.

The maintenance staff had worked extremely hard on installing our brand new greenhouse drip watering system in the month of October. They gave tireless effort and time into this project. They are always there when the chapter needs them. Members can’t thank them enough for all that they do in contributing to our success as a whole.

