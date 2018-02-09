Commissioners discuss Expo project

EATON — During their meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 31, Preble County Commissioners approved the Expo Addition project agreement with Arcon Builders Ltd. for $539,750.

“If I recall correctly, we were going to take care of getting the shell of the building up and getting that part taken care of. We were going to spend money that came out of the capital budget. Our hope was that on the second phase, which the design of that is included on the first phase, the hope was that we could get some private organizations or individuals who were interested in donating for the project,” Commission President Chris Day explained.

“Hopefully we can get enough support that with working with local organizations we can get the inside finished out. That was the goal. That is where we’re at on the project, we’re trying to get the shell up.”

He added, they are trying to execute the agreement, but most likely they will have to have an extension on the completion date.

The commissioners also noted receipt and approved:

•An addendum to the Preble County Courthouse Plaza Renovation project bid specs, modifications to project manual and drawings.

•A legal ad notifying the public of a hearing regarding the Community Development Block Grant funds. The public hearing will be held on Monday, Feb. 12, at 10:30 a.m. in the commission chamber of the courthouse.

•A letter sent to all mayors, township trustees, and social services representatives in Preble County regarding the FY18 CDBG Program Year. There will be two public hearings held, one on Monday, Feb. 12, at 10:30 p.m. and the other Friday, March 23 at 1:30 p.m. Both will be held in the commission chamber.

•Change order three to the landfill cells phases 2A and 2C agreement with King Environmental to extend the completion date to June 20, 2018.

“I think we discussed this earlier with Bob and staff that due to the excessive wet weather that we have had, that they did get quite a bit accomplished, but they still have site work to do,” Day explained.

The Preble County Board of Commissioner meet every Monday and Wednesday at 9 a.m. in the Commission Chambers at the Preble County Courthouse, unless noted otherwise.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

